HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BankofAmerica--CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference
Date: December 3, 2019
Location: Boca Raton, FL
Format: Meetings with Investor Relations and Chief Financial Officer Alex Pease
Presentation Time: December 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference
Date: December 3, 2019
Location: Scottsdale, AZ
Format: Meetings with Investor Relations and Senior Vice President of Connectivity and Mobility Solutions Ben Cardwell
Presentation Time: December 3, 2019 at 2:55 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)
Raymond James 2019 Technology Investors Conference
Date: December 9, 2019
Location: New York, NY
Format: Meetings with Investor Relations and Chief Technology Officer Morgan Kurk
Presentation Time: December 9, 2019 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: December 11, 2019
Location: San Francisco, CA
Format: Meetings with Investor Relations, Chief Executive Officer Eddie Edwards and Chief Technology Officer Morgan Kurk
Presentation Time: December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)
There will be live webcasts for all of the conferences. The links can be found at CommScope’s Investor Relations page. The links will be live just prior to the start of the events and should be available for on-demand use within 24 hours after the events are complete. The webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.
About CommScope
CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.
