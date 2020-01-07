Community can weigh in on Tucson Electric Power's request for rate increase

Community feedback is being sought on Tucson Electric Power Co.’s pending request for a rate increase of nearly 8% at two upcoming meetings in Tucson.

The Arizona Corporation Commission will hold public-comment meetings on the TEP rate case at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, and at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 in room 222 of the state building at 400 W. Congress St.

In April, TEP filed a request to raise its overall revenues by $76 million or 7.8%, including a $114.9 million increase in non-fuel revenues and a $38.9 million reduction in fuel revenues.

The initial request would increase the average TEP home customer’s bill by an estimated $7.61 per month starting in May.

Based on comments filed by the ACC utilities staff, the Residential Utility Consumer Office and consumer groups, TEP has offered to reduce its revenue request.

Evidentiary hearings on the rate case are scheduled to begin Jan. 16 and continue through mid-February. An administrative law judge will make a final recommendation that the full Corporation Commission can adopt, amend or reject.