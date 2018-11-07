FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that

management will participate in the Credit Suisse 27th Annual

Healthcare Conference to be held November 12-15, 2018, at The Phoenician

in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The investor presentation will begin at 8:35 a.m. (MST), 9:35 a.m.

(CST), on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, and will be available to

investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found

at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net,

and a replay will be available using that same link.

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded

hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of

general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The

Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 115

affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately

19,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in

Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community

Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the

symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its

website at www.chs.net.

Contacts

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Investor Contacts:

Thomas

J. Aaron, 615-465-7000

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial

Officer

or

Ross W. Comeaux, 615-465-7012

Vice President –

Investor Relations

