FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) today announced that
management will participate in the Credit Suisse 27th Annual
Healthcare Conference to be held November 12-15, 2018, at The Phoenician
in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The investor presentation will begin at 8:35 a.m. (MST), 9:35 a.m.
(CST), on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, and will be available to
investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found
at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net,
and a replay will be available using that same link.
Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded
hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of
general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The
Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 115
affiliated hospitals in 20 states with an aggregate of approximately
19,000 licensed beds. The Company’s headquarters are located in
Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville. Shares in Community
Health Systems, Inc. are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the
symbol “CYH.” More information about the Company can be found on its
website at www.chs.net.
