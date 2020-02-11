Company Profile for Blue Yonder, Inc.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software, Inc.) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,300 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com
Blue Yonder, Inc.
15059 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 400
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
8335324764
blueyonder.com
Private
Software
Jolene Peixoto
9786974564