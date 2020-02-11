Company Profile for Blue Yonder, Inc.

  • Updated

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software, Inc.) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,300 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com



Company:



 

Blue Yonder, Inc.



 


Headquarters Address:




15059 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 400



Scottsdale, AZ 85254



 


Main Telephone:




8335324764



 


Website:




blueyonder.com



 


Type of Organization:




Private



 


Industry:




Software



 


Key Executives:





CEO: Girish Rishi





 


Public Relations






Contact:




Jolene Peixoto


Phone:




9786974564


Email:





jolene.peixoto@jda.com


