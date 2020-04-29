Company Profile for Blue Yonder

Company Profile for Blue Yonder

  • Updated

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArtificialIntelligence--Blue Yonder, Inc. (formerly JDA Software, Inc.) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com


Company:


 


Blue Yonder



 


 


 



Headquarters Address:


 


15059 N. Scottsdale Road



 


 


Suite 400



 


 


Scottsdale, AZ 85254



 


 


 



Main Telephone:


 


480.308.3000



 


 


 



Website:


 


www.BlueYonder.com



 


 


 



Type of Organization:


 


Private



 


 


 



Industry:


 


Software



 


 


 



Key Executives:


 


CEO: Girish Rishi



 


 


 



Public Relations


 


 



Contact:


 


Jolene Peixoto



Phone:


 


978.475.0524



Email:


 


jolene.peixoto@blueyonder.com



 


 


 



Public Relations


 


 



Contact:


 


Marina Renneke, APR



Phone:


 


480.308.3037



Email:


 


marina.renneke@blueyonder.com


 

