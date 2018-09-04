--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nonprofit--DollarDays is a leading supplier of wholesale goods for charities,

communities and betterment organizations. Since 2001, we’ve helped our

customers fuel their projects and missions through a unique

collaboration that pairs trusted partnerships with vendors with a

passion for delivering more than just goods to communities around the

world. With thousands of products, no minimum order requirements, and a

team that knows your organization’s needs, it’s no wonder we’re “The

Brighter Way to Shop.”



Company:



 

 

DollarDays

 


Headquarters Address:





3033 N 44th St


 





Suite 330




Phoenix, AZ 85018

 


Main Telephone:





877-837-9569

 


Website:






https://www.dollardays.com/



 


Ticker:






OTCMKTS: AASL



 


Type of Organization:





Public

 


Industry:





Wholesale

 


Key Executives:






Vice President: Shelly Chaney







CEO: Ronald Pruett



 


Public Relations







Contact:





Victoria Gundersen


Phone:






480-209-8085




Email:






vgundersen@dollardays.com



 


Public Relations







Contact:





Shelly Chaney


Phone:





310-428-2220


Email:






shelly@dollardays.com


