Complex Advisor M&A Market Presents Emerging Risks and Opportunities: Advisor Growth Strategy Study

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pandemic-era mergers and acquisitions in the registered independent advisor (RIA) space have splintered the market with growing pressures and more options than ever, according to The 2021 Deal Room report. Advisor Growth Strategies, one of the industry’s most trusted resources, explored the deal structure of 33 transactions in 2020, representing more than $60 billion in managed assets and about $1 billion in total valuation. With the support of their sponsor BlackRock, Advisor Growth Strategies updates the most in-depth, quantitative study publicly available of why and how RIA deals succeed.