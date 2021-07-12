Computer Vision Has Potential to Radically Transform Industries, Insight and IDG Study Shows

The IDG report, “Early Adopters See Value in Computer Vision,” indicated that the overwhelming majority of respondents agree that CV has incredible potential to transform key areas of business, including growing revenue (97%) and saving time and money (96%). While only 10% of organizations are using computer vision today, 37% said they have definite plans to implement and 44% report they are investigating the technology.

“We were not surprised to find computer vision squarely in the awareness phase. It’s an extremely complex emerging technology that requires a significant investment, with an average return of two to three years and real-world examples just starting to materialize to prove the business case. However, the upside is incredible, and as more organizations shift from investigating to investing in the visual side of AI, those that get ahead of the curve and effectively capture ROI will gain a significant advantage in their respective fields,” said Amol Ajgaonkar, chief architect of Intelligent Edge, Insight.