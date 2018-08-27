Alternative solution to dedicated links; Maximize throughput over

suboptimal existing network infrastructure

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 27, 2018 -- Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary within Comtech

Telecommunications Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMTL) Commercial Solutions segment,

announced today the introduction of new Durostream AHA725 and AHA723 WAN

Optimization appliances with packet protection from its AHA Products

Group. The AHA725

model is packaged in a 1RU rack-mountable chassis and supports WAN data

rates up to 1 Gbps. The AHA723

is the compact form factor model that supports WAN data rates up to 50

Mbps.

The Durostream WAN Optimization solution provides a resilient,

full-duplex, point-to-point survivable tunnel that dynamically adapts to

network conditions to maximize throughput and minimize latency. The

products address the challenge of packet loss on unreliable networks

when streaming video or transmitting time-sensitive data.

At just 1% packet loss on a 1 Gbps WAN link and 10ms round trip time, a

normal unprotected link using TCP/IP will only achieve 2.8% of the

theoretical throughput as opposed to 96.6% if the same link is protected

with Durostream. Forward error correction technology and header

compression are employed to ensure protocol overhead and latency due to

retransmissions are minimized while retaining the ability to overcome

sustained packet loss rates of 75%.

Durostream is particularly suited to protecting VoIP traffic, streaming

video, live event broadcasts, public safety and critical infrastructure

communications, business continuity and disaster recovery operations,

remote backups, and general data transfer. By placing a Durostream

appliance at both ends of a WAN link, data loss and decreased throughput

due to suboptimal network infrastructure can be avoided.

“Our Durostream product line enables the use of unreliable existing

network infrastructure for broadcasters, enterprise and government

users,” stated Joel Bifford, Sales Manager for AHA Products. “Having two

model options allows even cost-sensitive users with lower bandwidth and

limited space applications to leverage the operational benefits of

Durostream on previously unusable networks.”

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite

bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication

solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT

Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth

Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology

innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and

reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to

reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and

mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information,

visit www.comtechefdata.com.

For nearly three decades, AHA has been the global leader in Lossless

Data Compression and Forward Error Correction and now supports digital

modem solutions and IP Packet Protection. Based in Moscow, Idaho, the

design center develops and markets ICs, IP Cores, and add-in cards for

commercial and government customers worldwide. AHA products are used in

Network Transmission, WAN Optimization, Enterprise Storage, Satellite

and Terrestrial Communications, and a wide variety of other systems

where data throughput and integrity are vital. AHA Products Group is a

part of Comtech EF Data Corp. For more information, please visit www.aha.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and

markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced

communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse

customer base in the global commercial and government communications

markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are

forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and

uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such

forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange

Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any

forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its

entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and

Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Contacts

Financial Media Contact:

Michael D. Porcelain

Senior

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Comtech

Telecommunications Corp.

(631) 962-7000

info@comtechtel.com

or

Division

Media Contact:

Sue Lassandro

Director, MarCom

Comtech

EF Data Corp.

(480) 333-2289

slassandro@comtechefdata.com

