Alternative solution to dedicated links; Maximize throughput over
suboptimal existing network infrastructure
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 27, 2018 -- Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary within Comtech
Telecommunications Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMTL) Commercial Solutions segment,
announced today the introduction of new Durostream AHA725 and AHA723 WAN
Optimization appliances with packet protection from its AHA Products
Group. The AHA725
model is packaged in a 1RU rack-mountable chassis and supports WAN data
rates up to 1 Gbps. The AHA723
is the compact form factor model that supports WAN data rates up to 50
Mbps.
The Durostream WAN Optimization solution provides a resilient,
full-duplex, point-to-point survivable tunnel that dynamically adapts to
network conditions to maximize throughput and minimize latency. The
products address the challenge of packet loss on unreliable networks
when streaming video or transmitting time-sensitive data.
At just 1% packet loss on a 1 Gbps WAN link and 10ms round trip time, a
normal unprotected link using TCP/IP will only achieve 2.8% of the
theoretical throughput as opposed to 96.6% if the same link is protected
with Durostream. Forward error correction technology and header
compression are employed to ensure protocol overhead and latency due to
retransmissions are minimized while retaining the ability to overcome
sustained packet loss rates of 75%.
Durostream is particularly suited to protecting VoIP traffic, streaming
video, live event broadcasts, public safety and critical infrastructure
communications, business continuity and disaster recovery operations,
remote backups, and general data transfer. By placing a Durostream
appliance at both ends of a WAN link, data loss and decreased throughput
due to suboptimal network infrastructure can be avoided.
“Our Durostream product line enables the use of unreliable existing
network infrastructure for broadcasters, enterprise and government
users,” stated Joel Bifford, Sales Manager for AHA Products. “Having two
model options allows even cost-sensitive users with lower bandwidth and
limited space applications to leverage the operational benefits of
Durostream on previously unusable networks.”
Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite
bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication
solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT
Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth
Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology
innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and
reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to
reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and
mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information,
visit www.comtechefdata.com.
For nearly three decades, AHA has been the global leader in Lossless
Data Compression and Forward Error Correction and now supports digital
modem solutions and IP Packet Protection. Based in Moscow, Idaho, the
design center develops and markets ICs, IP Cores, and add-in cards for
commercial and government customers worldwide. AHA products are used in
Network Transmission, WAN Optimization, Enterprise Storage, Satellite
and Terrestrial Communications, and a wide variety of other systems
where data throughput and integrity are vital. AHA Products Group is a
part of Comtech EF Data Corp. For more information, please visit www.aha.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and
markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced
communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse
customer base in the global commercial and government communications
markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
PCMTL
Contacts
Financial Media Contact:
Michael D. Porcelain
Senior
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Comtech
Telecommunications Corp.
(631) 962-7000
or
Division
Media Contact:
Sue Lassandro
Director, MarCom
Comtech
EF Data Corp.
(480) 333-2289