announced today that it set a new industry performance record for
General Packet Radio Services (GPRS) Tunneling Protocol (GTP)
acceleration, enabling faster downloads and enhanced Quality of
Experience (QoE) in LTE and 5G networks.
As the mobile industry is preparing for the introduction of 5G, Comtech
EF Data has enhanced its award-winning satellite modem and optimization
portfolio to support the most demanding mobile applications and
services. The November 2018 Ericsson Mobility Report highlights that
there are now 25 LTE-Advanced networks in the world supporting Gigabit
download speeds. The report also states that with the introduction of
5G, user demand for mobile data services are expected to increase at a
31% CAGR until 2024.
“Comtech is recognized as the performance leader in satellite backhaul
infrastructure equipment,” commented Richard Swardh, Senior Vice
President, Mobile Network Operators for Comtech EF Data. “With the
latest additions to our portfolio, we are again demonstrating our
commitment to supporting the most demanding mobile applications and
services. Customers can be assured that by investing in our technology
today, they have a solution that will grow and scale in line with
ever-increasing demands for higher speeds as 5G is being deployed
worldwide.”
Comtech EF Data is the industry’s only satellite modem vendor that
develops and manufactures an end-to-end portfolio of optimizers and
modems in-house to meet the challenges of high throughput in LTE and 5G
networks over satellite.
The latest test of the Comtech EF Data FX
Series WAN Optimization solution demonstrated 700 Mbps of throughout
for a single IPv6 TCP session in an LTE environment. When paired with
Comtech EF Data’s lineup of satellite modems or the Heights™
Networking Platform, the FX Series provides acceleration to maximize
the throughput and usage of the link to the modem’s current capacity.
When coupled with Comtech EF Data’s HX
Series Load Balancing product, the total throughput can reach up to
5 Gbps, well within the performance goal established by the
International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for 5G networks. In North
America, a major satellite operator is already rolling out the solution
in support of 3 Gbps to a single site while supporting hundreds of
thousands of concurrent accelerated TCP sessions.
Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment
with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.
The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is
deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications
for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.
Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users
wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight
customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech
brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+
countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
