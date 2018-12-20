TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--December 20, 2018 -- Comtech EF Data Corp. a subsidiary within Comtech

Telecommunications Corp.’s (Nasdaq: CMTL) Commercial Solutions segment,

announced today that it set a new industry performance record for

General Packet Radio Services (GPRS) Tunneling Protocol (GTP)

acceleration, enabling faster downloads and enhanced Quality of

Experience (QoE) in LTE and 5G networks.

As the mobile industry is preparing for the introduction of 5G, Comtech

EF Data has enhanced its award-winning satellite modem and optimization

portfolio to support the most demanding mobile applications and

services. The November 2018 Ericsson Mobility Report highlights that

there are now 25 LTE-Advanced networks in the world supporting Gigabit

download speeds. The report also states that with the introduction of

5G, user demand for mobile data services are expected to increase at a

31% CAGR until 2024.

“Comtech is recognized as the performance leader in satellite backhaul

infrastructure equipment,” commented Richard Swardh, Senior Vice

President, Mobile Network Operators for Comtech EF Data. “With the

latest additions to our portfolio, we are again demonstrating our

commitment to supporting the most demanding mobile applications and

services. Customers can be assured that by investing in our technology

today, they have a solution that will grow and scale in line with

ever-increasing demands for higher speeds as 5G is being deployed

worldwide.”

Comtech EF Data is the industry’s only satellite modem vendor that

develops and manufactures an end-to-end portfolio of optimizers and

modems in-house to meet the challenges of high throughput in LTE and 5G

networks over satellite.

The latest test of the Comtech EF Data FX

Series WAN Optimization solution demonstrated 700 Mbps of throughout

for a single IPv6 TCP session in an LTE environment. When paired with

Comtech EF Data’s lineup of satellite modems or the Heights™

Networking Platform, the FX Series provides acceleration to maximize

the throughput and usage of the link to the modem’s current capacity.

When coupled with Comtech EF Data’s HX

Series Load Balancing product, the total throughput can reach up to

5 Gbps, well within the performance goal established by the

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for 5G networks. In North

America, a major satellite operator is already rolling out the solution

in support of 3 Gbps to a single site while supporting hundreds of

thousands of concurrent accelerated TCP sessions.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment

with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.

The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is

deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications

for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.

Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users

wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight

customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech

brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+

countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets

innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications

solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the

global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are

forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and

uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such

forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange

Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any

forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its

entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and

Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Contacts

Financial Media Contact:

Michael D. Porcelain

Senior

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

631-962-7000

info@comtechtel.com

or

Division

Media Contact:

Sue Lassandro

Director, MarCom

Comtech

EF Data Corp.

480-333-2289

Email: slassandro@comtechefdata.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles