TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 24, 2019-- Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary

within Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMTL) Commercial

Solutions segment, announced today that it expanded its Heights™

Networking Platform product line to add a new low-cost, high-performance

remote gateway, the H-Pico Heights™ Remote Gateway (“H-Pico”). The

H-Pico will address CAPEX-sensitive end users while retaining Comtech EF

Data’s position as the high-performance Very Small Aperture Terminals

(“VSAT”) solution.

H-Pico

supports multiple remote to hub throughput tiers up to 10 Mbps, which is

managed via a centralized licensing capability. This scheme allows users

to standardize on a single remote platform for low to medium capacity

sites, simplifying stocking and sparing. Additionally, H-Pico supports

inbound hub to remote symbol rates up to 500 Msps with standards-based

DVB-S2X MODCODs supporting up to 256QAM.

H-Pico incorporates a quad-core processor enabling high efficiency and

throughput with multi-layer optimization. The increased EIRP and G/T

performance of new High Throughput Satellites (“HTS”) spacecraft allows

for significantly higher user capacity. This increased capacity cannot

be met if the underlying packet processing is not able to keep up with

the increased traffic flow. H-Pico can support demanding user

applications in a HTS environment enabling service providers to take

full advantage of these new HTS designs and grow service levels as end

users’ demands grow.

Purpose-built to unleash the potential of these tight spot beams,

Heights remote gateways provide the strongest processing performance,

maximizing user IP bits per Hz while realizing significant gains in user

IP bits per Amplifier Watt.

“This latest addition to our HeightsTM

Networking Platform product line will provide cost-effective, high

throughput capabilities to support increasing end user traffic demands,”

commented Louis Dubin, Senior Vice President Product Management and

Marketing of Comtech EF Data. “The flexibility provided by the multiple

transmit throughput tiers combined with the high-performance waveforms

and multi-layer optimization makes H-Pico the ideal choice for a range

of applications – mobile backhaul, offshore communications, latency

sensitive business applications, IP trunking and Internet access,

satellite news gathering and content distribution networks.”

The Heights™ Networking Platform combines Comtech EF Data’s most

efficient waveforms, Heights™ Dynamic Network Access (“H-DNA”), header

and payload compression engines, WAN optimization, multi-tier Quality of

Service, proven dynamic bandwidth and power management along with

bi-directional Adaptive Coding & Modulation (“ACM”) capability to

provide the highest user throughput, highest availability, and most

optimal resource utilization available in the industry. Heights meets

the demands of those operating on traditional wide beams while providing

distinct advantages for those using or considering migrating to HTS in

their future. Heights can economically scale from tens to thousands of

sites. The platform leverages a single comprehensive user interface

teamed with a powerful traffic analytics engine that allows users to

easily design, implement, monitor, control and optimize networks. The

result is an elevated Quality of Experience for end users.

To learn more about the Heights™ Networking Platform and the new H-Pico

Heights™ Remote Gateway, visit Comtech’s booth 1401 at Satellite

2019 in Washington, D.C. on May 6-8, 2019.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment

with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.

The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is

deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications

for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.

Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users

wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight

customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech

brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+

countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and

markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced

communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse

customer base in the global commercial and government communications

markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are

forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and

uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such

forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange

Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any

forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its

entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and

Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Contacts

Financial Media Contact:

Michael D. Porcelain

Senior

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Comtech

Telecommunications Corp.

631-962-7000

info@comtechtel.com

or

Division

Media Contact:

Sue Lassandro

Director, MarCom

Comtech

EF Data Corp.

480-333-2289

slassandro@comtechefdata.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles