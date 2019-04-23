TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 24, 2019-- Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary
within Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMTL) Commercial
Solutions segment, announced today that it expanded its Heights™
Networking Platform product line to add a new low-cost, high-performance
remote gateway, the H-Pico Heights™ Remote Gateway (“H-Pico”). The
H-Pico will address CAPEX-sensitive end users while retaining Comtech EF
Data’s position as the high-performance Very Small Aperture Terminals
(“VSAT”) solution.
supports multiple remote to hub throughput tiers up to 10 Mbps, which is
managed via a centralized licensing capability. This scheme allows users
to standardize on a single remote platform for low to medium capacity
sites, simplifying stocking and sparing. Additionally, H-Pico supports
inbound hub to remote symbol rates up to 500 Msps with standards-based
DVB-S2X MODCODs supporting up to 256QAM.
H-Pico incorporates a quad-core processor enabling high efficiency and
throughput with multi-layer optimization. The increased EIRP and G/T
performance of new High Throughput Satellites (“HTS”) spacecraft allows
for significantly higher user capacity. This increased capacity cannot
be met if the underlying packet processing is not able to keep up with
the increased traffic flow. H-Pico can support demanding user
applications in a HTS environment enabling service providers to take
full advantage of these new HTS designs and grow service levels as end
users’ demands grow.
Purpose-built to unleash the potential of these tight spot beams,
Heights remote gateways provide the strongest processing performance,
maximizing user IP bits per Hz while realizing significant gains in user
IP bits per Amplifier Watt.
“This latest addition to our HeightsTM
Networking Platform product line will provide cost-effective, high
throughput capabilities to support increasing end user traffic demands,”
commented Louis Dubin, Senior Vice President Product Management and
Marketing of Comtech EF Data. “The flexibility provided by the multiple
transmit throughput tiers combined with the high-performance waveforms
and multi-layer optimization makes H-Pico the ideal choice for a range
of applications – mobile backhaul, offshore communications, latency
sensitive business applications, IP trunking and Internet access,
satellite news gathering and content distribution networks.”
The Heights™ Networking Platform combines Comtech EF Data’s most
efficient waveforms, Heights™ Dynamic Network Access (“H-DNA”), header
and payload compression engines, WAN optimization, multi-tier Quality of
Service, proven dynamic bandwidth and power management along with
bi-directional Adaptive Coding & Modulation (“ACM”) capability to
provide the highest user throughput, highest availability, and most
optimal resource utilization available in the industry. Heights meets
the demands of those operating on traditional wide beams while providing
distinct advantages for those using or considering migrating to HTS in
their future. Heights can economically scale from tens to thousands of
sites. The platform leverages a single comprehensive user interface
teamed with a powerful traffic analytics engine that allows users to
easily design, implement, monitor, control and optimize networks. The
result is an elevated Quality of Experience for end users.
To learn more about the Heights™ Networking Platform and the new H-Pico
Heights™ Remote Gateway, visit Comtech’s booth 1401 at Satellite
2019 in Washington, D.C. on May 6-8, 2019.
Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment
with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.
The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is
deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications
for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.
Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users
wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight
customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech
brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+
countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and
markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced
communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse
customer base in the global commercial and government communications
markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
