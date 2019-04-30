TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2019 -- Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary within Comtech
Telecommunications Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMTL) Commercial Solutions segment,
announced today that it expanded its Satellite Modem product line,
introducing more form factor choices, the SLM-5650C and SLM-5650C ODU
CyberLynx™ Software Defined Modems, and enhanced performance options.
The SLM-5650C
and SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx Software Defined Modems are the latest
generation modem solutions featuring extremely compact form factors and
software options. The new modems can be integrated with a variety of
platforms and provide an upgrade path to support future requirements.
The modems are designed to comply with the widest possible range of U.S.
Government and commercial standards, and are compatible with the largest
number of satellite modems in the industry.
The SLM-5650C CyberLynx model is an indoor product that operates from
-10°C to +55°C using conductive cooling. The heat is transferred from
the electronics to the housing and then to an external mounting surface,
such as a trailer wall. The SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx model is a true IP67
rated Outdoor Unit (“ODU”) that is designed to meet MIL-STD-810G and
operates from -32°C to +65°C.
The modems offer unparalleled protection of critical network traffic
using advanced physical layer waveforms and proven TRANSEC protection.
The SLM-5650C and SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx feature AES-256 TRANSEC that
is fully compatible with Comtech EF Data’s new SLM-5650B and legacy
SLM-5650A Satellite Modems.
“Building on our expertise with the installed and proven SLM-5650A and
SLM-5650B Satellite Modems, we reduced the form factor (volume) of the
SLM-5650C & SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx approximately 90%, doubled the
processing resources, reduced the maximum power consumption by 80% and
increased the functionality compared to the SLM-5650A,” commented Jeff
Harig, Senior Vice President Government Systems for Comtech EF Data.
“The proven performance of our offerings translates into reliability,
scalability, and adaptability while optimizing space segment for
mission-critical communications for government, military and commercial
applications.”
In addition, the previously announced SLM-5650B
Satellite Modem is now USARSTRAT Wideband Global SATCOM (“WGS”)
certified, making it the ideal modem solution to enable protected
communications for all WGS operators, including the United States
Government and partner nations. The SLM-5650B Satellite Modem is
targeted for critical commercial backhaul and government and military
applications. It is fully compliant with MIL-STD-188-165A/B and fully
complies with STANAG 4486 Edition 3, Annex E (“EBEM”). The SLM-5650B
leverages the heritage and feature set of Comtech EF Data’s very
successful SLM-5650A modem. The SLM-5650B supports backwards
compatibility / inter-operability for existing SLM-5650A networks while
providing enhanced performance.
The SLM-5650C and SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx Software Defined Modems and
the SLM-5650B Satellite Modem are all commercially available. For
additional configuration and pricing information on the modems, contact
Comtech EF Data sales.
Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment
with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.
The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is
deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications
for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.
Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users
wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight
customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech
brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+
countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and
markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced
communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse
customer base in the global commercial and government communications
markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
PCMTL
Contacts
Financial Media Contact:
Michael D. Porcelain
Senior
Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Comtech
Telecommunications Corp.
631-962-7000
or
Division
Media Contact:
Sue Lassandro
Director, MarCom
Comtech
EF Data Corp.
480-333-2289