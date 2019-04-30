TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2019 -- Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary within Comtech

Telecommunications Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CMTL) Commercial Solutions segment,

announced today that it expanded its Satellite Modem product line,

introducing more form factor choices, the SLM-5650C and SLM-5650C ODU

CyberLynx™ Software Defined Modems, and enhanced performance options.

The SLM-5650C

and SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx Software Defined Modems are the latest

generation modem solutions featuring extremely compact form factors and

software options. The new modems can be integrated with a variety of

platforms and provide an upgrade path to support future requirements.

The modems are designed to comply with the widest possible range of U.S.

Government and commercial standards, and are compatible with the largest

number of satellite modems in the industry.

The SLM-5650C CyberLynx model is an indoor product that operates from

-10°C to +55°C using conductive cooling. The heat is transferred from

the electronics to the housing and then to an external mounting surface,

such as a trailer wall. The SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx model is a true IP67

rated Outdoor Unit (“ODU”) that is designed to meet MIL-STD-810G and

operates from -32°C to +65°C.

The modems offer unparalleled protection of critical network traffic

using advanced physical layer waveforms and proven TRANSEC protection.

The SLM-5650C and SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx feature AES-256 TRANSEC that

is fully compatible with Comtech EF Data’s new SLM-5650B and legacy

SLM-5650A Satellite Modems.

“Building on our expertise with the installed and proven SLM-5650A and

SLM-5650B Satellite Modems, we reduced the form factor (volume) of the

SLM-5650C & SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx approximately 90%, doubled the

processing resources, reduced the maximum power consumption by 80% and

increased the functionality compared to the SLM-5650A,” commented Jeff

Harig, Senior Vice President Government Systems for Comtech EF Data.

“The proven performance of our offerings translates into reliability,

scalability, and adaptability while optimizing space segment for

mission-critical communications for government, military and commercial

applications.”

In addition, the previously announced SLM-5650B

Satellite Modem is now USARSTRAT Wideband Global SATCOM (“WGS”)

certified, making it the ideal modem solution to enable protected

communications for all WGS operators, including the United States

Government and partner nations. The SLM-5650B Satellite Modem is

targeted for critical commercial backhaul and government and military

applications. It is fully compliant with MIL-STD-188-165A/B and fully

complies with STANAG 4486 Edition 3, Annex E (“EBEM”). The SLM-5650B

leverages the heritage and feature set of Comtech EF Data’s very

successful SLM-5650A modem. The SLM-5650B supports backwards

compatibility / inter-operability for existing SLM-5650A networks while

providing enhanced performance.

The SLM-5650C and SLM-5650C ODU CyberLynx Software Defined Modems and

the SLM-5650B Satellite Modem are all commercially available. For

additional configuration and pricing information on the modems, contact

Comtech EF Data sales.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment

with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.

The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is

deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications

for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.

Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users

wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight

customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech

brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+

countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and

markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced

communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse

customer base in the global commercial and government communications

markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are

forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and

uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such

forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange

Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any

forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its

entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and

Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Financial Media Contact:

Michael D. Porcelain

Senior

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Comtech

Telecommunications Corp.

631-962-7000

info@comtechtel.com

or

Division

Media Contact:

Sue Lassandro

Director, MarCom

Comtech

EF Data Corp.

480-333-2289

slassandro@comtechefdata.com

