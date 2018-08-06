TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 6, 2018-- Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary within Comtech
Telecommunications Corp.'s (NASDAQ: CMTL) Commercial Solutions segment,
announced today the expansion of its WAN Optimization (WANOp) product
line targeted at satellite service providers for Internet trunking
applications. The expansion includes new WANOp appliances and enhanced
functionality focused on users’ Quality of Experience (QoE).
The new Release 7 of the FX
Series WANOp appliance solution delivers unparalleled performance of
up to 5 Gbps throughput and 1,000,000 TCP flows, leveraging the
bandwidth capabilities of High Throughput Satellites. When paired with
Comtech EF Data’s CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast
Modem, the FX Series delivers the ultimate Internet trunking solution
for satellite service providers.
The FX Release 7 delivers several breakthroughs in terms of user
experience enhancements:
Faster web browsing experience (up to 50%) matching standard
terrestrial backhaul Internet access
Faster file transfer (object download/upload) up to 250 Mbps per
session
Significantly better resiliency to packet loss by several orders of
magnitude
The Comtech’s WANOp solution is designed to meet service providers’ most
stringent requirements in terms of:
Service availability and reliability: Hot swap redundant power
supplies, system and LAN/WAN connectivity (dual-path) redundancy,
fail-safe pass-through, extended temperature range
Scalability: One platform, upgradable through software license
Operation efficiency: Simplified “plug & play” configuration
Another breakthrough is the true Layer 2 / Layer 3 network transparency
of the appliance solution, facilitating network deployment and ease of
operation. Acceleration is performed on the end user traffic regardless
of the underlying network protocols and encapsulation methods. The FX
Series WANOp can manage any combination of stacked VLANs, stacked MPLS,
Layer 2 or Layer 3 VPN, GTP encapsulated LTE/4G or 3G Mobility traffic,
including support of Ethernet Jumbo frames up to 9,000 bytes and dual
stack Ipv4/Ipv6.
When paired with Comtech EF Data modems, the FX appliances with Release
7 monitor, in real-time, the available bandwidth and maximize the
throughput and usage of the link to the modem’s current capacity. This
function is essential when using Adaptive Coding and Modulation (ACM),
which is commonly the case for satellites operating in Ka- or Ku-bands.
“As a result of our unique feature set and performance, our FX Series
WANOp Release 7 solution and our CDM-760 modem were selected by a Tier 1
satellite service provider to deliver ultra-high speed, fiber-like
backhaul services to communication service providers,” commented Louis
Dubin, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Marketing for
Comtech EF Data.
Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite
bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication
solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT
Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth
Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology
innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and
reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to
reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and
mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information,
visit www.comtechefdata.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and
markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced
communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse
customer base in the global commercial and government communications
markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
PCMTL
Contacts
Financial Media Contact:
Michael D. Porcelain
Senior
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Comtech
Telecommunications Corp.
Telephone: (631) 962-7000
E-mail: info@comtechtel.com
or
Division
Media Contact:
Sue Lassandro
Director, MarCom
Comtech
EF Data Corp.
Telephone: (480) 333-2289
Email: slassandro@comtechefdata.com