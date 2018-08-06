TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 6, 2018-- Comtech EF Data Corp., a subsidiary within Comtech

Telecommunications Corp.'s (NASDAQ: CMTL) Commercial Solutions segment,

announced today the expansion of its WAN Optimization (WANOp) product

line targeted at satellite service providers for Internet trunking

applications. The expansion includes new WANOp appliances and enhanced

functionality focused on users’ Quality of Experience (QoE).

The new Release 7 of the FX

Series WANOp appliance solution delivers unparalleled performance of

up to 5 Gbps throughput and 1,000,000 TCP flows, leveraging the

bandwidth capabilities of High Throughput Satellites. When paired with

Comtech EF Data’s CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast

Modem, the FX Series delivers the ultimate Internet trunking solution

for satellite service providers.

The FX Release 7 delivers several breakthroughs in terms of user

experience enhancements:



  • Faster web browsing experience (up to 50%) matching standard
    terrestrial backhaul Internet access


  • Faster file transfer (object download/upload) up to 250 Mbps per
    session


  • Significantly better resiliency to packet loss by several orders of
    magnitude

The Comtech’s WANOp solution is designed to meet service providers’ most

stringent requirements in terms of:



  • Service availability and reliability: Hot swap redundant power
    supplies, system and LAN/WAN connectivity (dual-path) redundancy,
    fail-safe pass-through, extended temperature range


  • Scalability: One platform, upgradable through software license


  • Operation efficiency: Simplified “plug & play” configuration

Another breakthrough is the true Layer 2 / Layer 3 network transparency

of the appliance solution, facilitating network deployment and ease of

operation. Acceleration is performed on the end user traffic regardless

of the underlying network protocols and encapsulation methods. The FX

Series WANOp can manage any combination of stacked VLANs, stacked MPLS,

Layer 2 or Layer 3 VPN, GTP encapsulated LTE/4G or 3G Mobility traffic,

including support of Ethernet Jumbo frames up to 9,000 bytes and dual

stack Ipv4/Ipv6.

When paired with Comtech EF Data modems, the FX appliances with Release

7 monitor, in real-time, the available bandwidth and maximize the

throughput and usage of the link to the modem’s current capacity. This

function is essential when using Adaptive Coding and Modulation (ACM),

which is commonly the case for satellites operating in Ka- or Ku-bands.

“As a result of our unique feature set and performance, our FX Series

WANOp Release 7 solution and our CDM-760 modem were selected by a Tier 1

satellite service provider to deliver ultra-high speed, fiber-like

backhaul services to communication service providers,” commented Louis

Dubin, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Marketing for

Comtech EF Data.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is the recognized global leader in satellite

bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The advanced communication

solutions encompass the Heights Networking Platform, Advanced VSAT

Solutions, Satellite Modems, RAN & WAN Optimization, Network & Bandwidth

Management and RF products. The Company is recognized as a technology

innovator, and has a reputation for exceptional product quality and

reliability. The solutions enable commercial and government users to

reduce OPEX/CAPEX and to increase throughput for fixed and

mobile/transportable satellite-based applications. For more information,

visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and

markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced

communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse

customer base in the global commercial and government communications

markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are

forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and

uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such

forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange

Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any

forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its

entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and

Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Contacts

Financial Media Contact:

Michael D. Porcelain

Senior

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Comtech

Telecommunications Corp.

Telephone: (631) 962-7000

E-mail: info@comtechtel.com

or

Division

Media Contact:

Sue Lassandro

Director, MarCom

Comtech

EF Data Corp.

Telephone: (480) 333-2289

Email: slassandro@comtechefdata.com

