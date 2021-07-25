Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $35.8 Million Contract to Deploy Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services

“Comtech has a strong presence in Arizona, having recently expanded operations in Chandler, because of Arizona’s support and focus on business. We are honored that Comtech has now been entrusted with this important work to enable statewide access to highly reliable advanced communication systems for emergency services for the citizens of Arizona and are delighted that we will also be able to offer our new CyberSecurity software training solutions to help prevent and reduce cyber-attacks on this mission critical system. We have a long-history of being a partner with the State of Arizona and are delighted that we have been selected to deliver our market-leading solutions and the highest performance and reliability standards to support mission-critical emergency services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.