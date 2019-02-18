MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 19, 2019--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL)

announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its

Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of

Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a $1.7 million RF

equipment order from a leading satellite antenna manufacturer. The

satellite antenna manufacturer, which provides full motion antenna

solutions for marine and other mobility applications, will continue to

team Comtech EF Data products with its innovative, full-motion antenna

products to provide its marine customers with unparalleled performance

and reliability.

The order specified two models of Comtech EF Data's field-proven, robust

and efficient LPOD

Block Up Converters (BUCs); the 250 Watt C-Band model and the 125

Watt Ku-Band model. The LPOD BUCs will provide the antenna

manufacturer’s clients with the ability to deliver the highest possible

speeds with the utmost reliability in the most demanding marine

environments, such as cruise, oil & gas and merchant shipping. The LPOD

BUC product line provides advanced monitor and control features that

enable real-time access to critical performance, and status information

to ensure that system operators can manage and optimize networks to the

highest possible standards.

“The antenna manufacturer selected our LPOD BUCs based on our proven

track record of delivering cost effective, efficient and highly robust

products capable of performing in the most demanding marine

environments,” commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive

Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment

with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.

The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is

deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications

for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.

Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users

wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight

customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech

brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+

countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets

innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications

solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the

global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are

forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and

uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such

forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange

Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any

forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its

entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and

Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Contacts

Media:

Michael D. Porcelain

Senior Vice President and

Chief Operating Officer

631-962-7000

info@comtechtel.com

