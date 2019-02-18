MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 19, 2019--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL)
announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its
Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of
Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a $1.7 million RF
equipment order from a leading satellite antenna manufacturer. The
satellite antenna manufacturer, which provides full motion antenna
solutions for marine and other mobility applications, will continue to
team Comtech EF Data products with its innovative, full-motion antenna
products to provide its marine customers with unparalleled performance
and reliability.
The order specified two models of Comtech EF Data's field-proven, robust
and efficient LPOD
Block Up Converters (BUCs); the 250 Watt C-Band model and the 125
Watt Ku-Band model. The LPOD BUCs will provide the antenna
manufacturer’s clients with the ability to deliver the highest possible
speeds with the utmost reliability in the most demanding marine
environments, such as cruise, oil & gas and merchant shipping. The LPOD
BUC product line provides advanced monitor and control features that
enable real-time access to critical performance, and status information
to ensure that system operators can manage and optimize networks to the
highest possible standards.
“The antenna manufacturer selected our LPOD BUCs based on our proven
track record of delivering cost effective, efficient and highly robust
products capable of performing in the most demanding marine
environments,” commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment
with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.
The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is
deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications
for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.
Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users
wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight
customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech
brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+
countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are
forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such
forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any
forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its
entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and
Exchange Commission filings.
