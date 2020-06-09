Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.1 Million Order From South East Asia Ministry of Defense

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--June 10, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received a $1.1 million order for satellite ground station equipment from a South East Asia Ministry of Defense. This initial order of SCPC modems and complementary redundancy switches is part of a network upgrade which could expand to more than 2,000 units.
After a competitive Request for Proposal (“RFP”) process, followed by a technical evaluation and testing, the Ministry of Defense selected the CDM-625A Advanced Satellite Modem as the platform for its extensive network upgrade and expansion. The CDM-625A was chosen based on its interoperability with a prior generation platform, its advanced feature set designed to provide maximum bandwidth efficiencies, including DoubleTalk® Carrier-in-Carrier® bandwidth compression and VersaFEC®-2 forward error correction, and its flexible management functionality, including SNMP v2 and v3.
Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., commented on the project, “We are pleased that this Ministry of Defense has confidence in Comtech to continue supplying equipment to support a network upgrade that enables mission-critical and inter-office communications, high-speed video conferencing and VoIP with a potential ten-fold expansion. The order is a testament to our technical and commercial leadership in solutions for international Governments that are feature-rich, future-proof and field-proven.”
Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
