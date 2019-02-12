MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 13, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL)
announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its
Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of
Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a delivery order in
support of the recently awarded contract from the U.S. Naval Warfare
Systems Command. This latest delivery order, against the $59.0 million
indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”) contract, is for $1.8
million.
The delivery order specified Comtech EF Data’s SLM-5650B Satellite
Modems and firmware upgrades. The SLM-5650B Satellite Modem is Comtech
EF Data’s latest generation modem product targeted for critical
government and military applications. The SLM-5650B leverages the
heritage and feature set of the SLM-5650A modem. The SLM-5650B supports
backwards compatibility/inter-operability for existing SLM-5650A
networks while providing enhanced performance and an expanded feature
set. The commercially available modems will support satellite
communications and interoperability across the Navy’s platforms and
shore sites.
“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to support the U.S. Navy’s
satellite communications requirements with our latest generation
solutions,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer
of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment
with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.
The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is
deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications
for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.
Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users
wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight
customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech
brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+
countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets
innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications
solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the
global commercial and government communications markets.
