MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 13, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL)

announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its

Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of

Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, received a delivery order in

support of the recently awarded contract from the U.S. Naval Warfare

Systems Command. This latest delivery order, against the $59.0 million

indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”) contract, is for $1.8

million.

The delivery order specified Comtech EF Data’s SLM-5650B Satellite

Modems and firmware upgrades. The SLM-5650B Satellite Modem is Comtech

EF Data’s latest generation modem product targeted for critical

government and military applications. The SLM-5650B leverages the

heritage and feature set of the SLM-5650A modem. The SLM-5650B supports

backwards compatibility/inter-operability for existing SLM-5650A

networks while providing enhanced performance and an expanded feature

set. The commercially available modems will support satellite

communications and interoperability across the Navy’s platforms and

shore sites.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to support the U.S. Navy’s

satellite communications requirements with our latest generation

solutions,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment

with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization.

The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is

deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications

for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility.

Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users

wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight

customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech

brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+

countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets

innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications

solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the

global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are

forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and

uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such

forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange

Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any

forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its

entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and

Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Contacts

Media:

Michael D. Porcelain

Senior Vice President and

Chief Operating Officer

(631) 962-7000

info@comtechtel.com

