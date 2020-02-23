Comtrend Launches New Wi-Fi 6 Networking Solutions Powered by ON Semiconductor

5x5 MIMO devices make simple and cost optimized options for service providers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comtrend, a leader in advanced networking equipment, has announced the introduction of a new Wi-Fi 6 product line in collaboration with ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON). The product family comprises the GRG-4281; a GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) dual-band gateway, and the WAP-5945; a wireless access point/extender. Both products are enabled by ON Semiconductor’s unique 5x5 MIMO (Multi-Input and Multi-Output) QSR5G-AX Plus chipsets, which offer the latest Wi-Fi 6 features to deliver superior speed, range, efficiency, security and reliability to the connected home.
The adoption of Wi-Fi 6 is underway and is expected to propagate rapidly. Modern bandwidth-intensive applications continue to drive the demand for high performance in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Service providers require Wi-Fi 6-ready customer premise equipment in anticipation of the next generation of client devices.
Both GRG-4281 and WAP-5945 feature ergonomic designs in small form factors. The GRG-4281 operates in dual-band dual-concurrent (DBDC) 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, with a peak PHY rate of 5.4Gbps. The integrated access device also supports VoIP and remote management utilities, such as TR-069, for network provision and maintenance. The WAP-5945 is a compact yet robust extender that provides superior performance for bandwidth demanding applications such as 4K video streaming, online gaming or cloud synchronization. Through a simple addition it can also establish a Mesh network to further boost Wi-Fi coverage and performance.
With integrated DBDC functionality in one chipset, the QSR5G-AX Plus ensures the best overall Wi-Fi performance. It is packed with key Wi-Fi 6 features, such as orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA), and enables high data transmission rates, less interference and improved performance with multiple users. Advanced MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multi-Input, Multi-Output) capability allows more efficient use of available bandwidth on a single network. In addition, the SmartScan with zero wait DFS (Dynamic Frequency Selection) offers superior 5GHz spectrum utilization and maximum performance in dense environments.
“Comtrend has been collaborating with ON Semiconductor for generations of networking products,” said Edward Yu, Director of Marketing at Comtrend. “We are thrilled to offer service providers an unparalleled solution to meet the needs of the mainstream market for Wi-Fi 6 upgrades. Subscribers can enjoy all the benefits of the new standard by either replacing a legacy gateway or adding an extender.”
“Our 5x5 solutions are the ideal choice, optimizing cost and performance for service providers looking to provide uncompromised in-home Wi-Fi," said Irvind Ghai, Vice President of Marketing, Quantenna Connectivity Solutions at ON Semiconductor. "We have confidence in Comtrend’s outstanding system integration expertise to bring this new Wi-Fi 6 solution to the market.”
Comtrend’s GRG-4281 and WAP-5945 are currently available for sampling. For more information please contact your sales representative or email PR@Comtrend.com. ON Semiconductor’s QSR5G-AX Plus chipsets are now available, contact QCS sales for samples and pricing.
About Comtrend
Comtrend knows Service Providers, having been in the business of supporting Service Providers for over 30 years, and is proud of its history and the partnerships that the company has grown. Comtrend’s mission is to design and manufacture purpose-built solutions for Service Providers, allowing them to easily provide reliable, best-in-class home connectivity to their subscribers. Comtrend remains committed to offering the latest industry technologies, including Fiber and DSL broadband gateways, wireless and Powerline home networking, and leading-edge Service Provider ACS analytics and management. For more information, including Comtrend’s full lineup of home networking solutions, please visit http://www.comtrend.com.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com.
Follow @onsemi on Twitter.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.
Contacts
Justine Chang
Marketing & Strategy
Comtrend Corporation
+886 2 29998261
Sally Chan
Public Relations
ON Semiconductor
(669) 209-5659
Parag Agarwal
Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ON Semiconductor
(602) 244-3437