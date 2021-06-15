Confluent Opens Specialty Medical Polymer Tubing Center of Excellence

“Having a strong manufacturing location here in the U.S. is vital to supporting our growing customer base,” says Confluent President & CEO Dean Schauer. “Combine this new site’s capabilities with our complex catheter offerings out of our Austin, Texas, site and you have a powerful partner in Confluent Medical to assist with your catheter shaft needs.”

With the addition of filmcast technology, Confluent strengthens its vertically integrated supply chain by offering thin-walled, tightly tolerance engineered tubing. The Chattanooga site, with a technical team having over 175 years of combined experience in medical device manufacturing, will also partner with OEMs to provide customized tubing for demanding devices.

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent’s engineered solutions to the most challenging design problems enable our OEM medical device customers to offer life-saving products. Our customers rely on Confluent for materials science and associated manufacturing expertise which is critical to the function and value of their most demanding, high growth products – proprietary expertise which spans processing of high purity Nitinol, ultra-high density knitting of biomedical textiles and precision laser treatment of specialty polymers. Confluent partners with leading OEMs to create a selective product portfolio which includes such complex applications as transcatheter heart valves, neurovascular implants, endovascular stent grafts and advanced smart catheters. With facilities in Fremont and Laguna Niguel, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and San Jose, Cost Rica, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering and manufacturing.