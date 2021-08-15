Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) Highlights Health Data Utility Model at 2021 SHIEC Annual Conference

CSRI board members participating as presenters and in panel discussions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI), a collection of the nation's largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks, will participate at the 2021 SHIEC (Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative) Annual Conference, which convenes in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Aug. 15 to 18.
“We are excited about the opportunity to meet our health data network colleagues at the 2021 SHIEC Annual Conference,” said Morgan Honea, Executive Vice President of Denver-based Contexture (the umbrella organization of health data networks in Colorado and Arizona) and President and Board Chair, CSRI Board of Directors. “The COVID-19 pandemic illuminated the need for the health data utility model, which can support healthy communities around the country. Our goal is to empower health data networks to provide broader and deeper clinical and non-clinical data at the state, regional, and national level.”
“The health data utility model is essential to help healthcare providers, payers, and public health departments tackle the challenges associated with economies of scale and health data,” said Honea. “CSRI is developing innovative solutions that cross state lines and can help serve broader public health goals than we did at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Participating as presenters and in panel discussions at the 2021 SHIEC Annual Conference are CSRI board members including:
Melissa Kotrys, CEO, Contexture; Board Member, CSRI; Board Chair, SHIEC Board of Directors, will present with Lisa Bari, Interim CEO, SHIEC, and Craig Brammer, President and CEO, Portland, Maine-based Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement, during the Welcome and Opening Remarks, which takes place Monday, Aug. 16, from 10:00 to 10:45 am (PT).
David Horrocks, President and CEO, Columbia, Md.-based CRISP (regional health data network for Maryland, District of Columbia, West Virginia, Connecticut, and Alaska); Board Member, CSRI, and Honea will participate with Don Rucker, M.D., former National Coordinator, Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), and Bari in a panel discussion called “Multi-State Affiliations: The Continuing Evolution of HIEs and the Opportunities that Lie Ahead,” which takes place Monday, Aug. 16, from 1:00 to 2:10 pm (PT).
Horrocks and Kotrys will participate in a panel discussion with Claudia Williams, CEO, Emeryville, Calif.-based Manifest MedEx; Board Member, CSRI, John Kansky, President and CEO, Indiana Health Information Exchange; Board Member, CSRI, Jaime Bland, President and CEO, Omaha-based CyncHealth (statewide health data network for Nebraska); Board Member, CSRI, in addition to Bari, Jess Kahn, Partner, McKinsey & Company, and Angie Bass, Executive Vice President, Velatura HIE Corp., in a panel discussion called “The Public Health Data Utility Model for HIE: A Post-Pandemic Statewide Vision,” which takes place Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 9:20 to 10:10 am (PT).
About CSRI:
The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) is a collection of the nation’s largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks. Collectively, our nonprofit organizations connect over 80 million records for patients across several states and provide a wide range of services to healthcare organizations.
