Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI) Highlights Health Data Utility Model at 2021 SHIEC Annual Conference

The Consortium for State and Regional Interoperability (CSRI), a collection of the nation's largest and most robust nonprofit health data networks, will participate at the 2021 SHIEC (Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative) Annual Conference, which convenes in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Aug. 15 to 18.

“We are excited about the opportunity to meet our health data network colleagues at the 2021 SHIEC Annual Conference,” said Morgan Honea, Executive Vice President of Denver-based Contexture (the umbrella organization of health data networks in Colorado and Arizona) and President and Board Chair, CSRI Board of Directors. “The COVID-19 pandemic illuminated the need for the health data utility model, which can support healthy communities around the country. Our goal is to empower health data networks to provide broader and deeper clinical and non-clinical data at the state, regional, and national level.”