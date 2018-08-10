Buy Now

A worker guides a ceiling section into place on the top floor of The Mark student housing project at Broadway and Tyndall.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Developers of a student housing project that went up in flames earlier this year are moving forward with the project.

Extensive damage to one of the towers forced demolition, but progress is being made on the other structures at The Mark, at Broadway and Park Avenue, bordered by Tyndall Avenue and 10th Street.

Officials say developer Landmark Properties, based in Athens, Georgia, hopes to open the facility by the beginning of the 2019 school year.

The Mark will have 595 beds for rent and amenities such as a resort-style pool, study lounge with adjacent computer lab, fitness center and secured bicycle storage.

Landmark’s first student-housing project in Tucson was The Retreat at 22nd Street and Park Avenue, with 774 beds in 189 units. It opened in 2013.

A crane lifts a ground built ceiling section into place on the top floor of the Mark student housing project at E Broadway Blvd & N Tyndall Ave as building continues on August 8, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. The project is running on schedule and expected to be ready when students are ready to move in.
Construction continues on the north side of The Mark on Park Ave & 10th St. on August 8, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. The project is running on schedule and expected to be ready when students are ready to move in.
Debris from the fire has been cleared from The Mark student housing project at E Broadway Blvd & N Tyndall Ave as building continues on August 8, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. The project is running on schedule and expected to be ready when students are ready to move in.
Framers work on the east side of The Mark student housing project at E Broadway Blvd & N Park as building continues on August 8, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. The east side of the building has gone up quickly as the west side was cleared of fire debris.
