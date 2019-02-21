PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Construction has started on a new phase of Sagewood that will be the
largest addition to the resort-style senior living community in
northeast Phoenix since it opened in 2010.
With owner and property manager Life Care Services (an LCS Company), The
Weitz Company held a groundbreaking event on Wednesday to celebrate the
start of the 280,000-square-foot expansion project that includes a new
independent living wing that will tie in to Sagewood’s existing main
entry and lobby. The four-story building will have 101 units and 23,000
square feet of commons space constructed above an underground, 156-stall
parking garage.
The independent living units will feature both one- and two-bedroom
floor plans with a living room and full-size kitchen. New amenities will
include an 18-hole, professional grade putting course, chapel, top floor
lounge and guest suites. This phase of construction will also deliver
new administration offices for the Sagewood operations staff;
renovations to the existing Canyon Café and Palo Verde kitchen and
dining hall; and a new dining venue.
Designed by architect Todd & Associates, this phase of construction is
expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Life Care Services to
add another building to this first-class campus that enables seniors to
remain active and fulfilled in their lifestyles,” said The Weitz Company
General Manager Kimberly Davids.
This will be the 14th project Weitz has built at Sagewood since
originally constructing the 85-acre Life Plan Community and the fourth
since the start of 2017.
About The Weitz Company
Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company
is a national general contractor, design-builder and construction
manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is the sixth oldest
Architecture/Engineering/Construction firm in the United States and an
industry leader in lean construction; senior living; sustainable
building; and virtual design and construction. Headquartered in Des
Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of
Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 Contractors and Building
Design+Construction’s Giants 300 Contractors lists.
Contacts
Phillip Nicolino
515.697.5993 (o) / 515.443.4956 (c)