PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Construction has started on a new phase of Sagewood that will be the

largest addition to the resort-style senior living community in

northeast Phoenix since it opened in 2010.

With owner and property manager Life Care Services (an LCS Company), The

Weitz Company held a groundbreaking event on Wednesday to celebrate the

start of the 280,000-square-foot expansion project that includes a new

independent living wing that will tie in to Sagewood’s existing main

entry and lobby. The four-story building will have 101 units and 23,000

square feet of commons space constructed above an underground, 156-stall

parking garage.

The independent living units will feature both one- and two-bedroom

floor plans with a living room and full-size kitchen. New amenities will

include an 18-hole, professional grade putting course, chapel, top floor

lounge and guest suites. This phase of construction will also deliver

new administration offices for the Sagewood operations staff;

renovations to the existing Canyon Café and Palo Verde kitchen and

dining hall; and a new dining venue.

Designed by architect Todd & Associates, this phase of construction is

expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with Life Care Services to

add another building to this first-class campus that enables seniors to

remain active and fulfilled in their lifestyles,” said The Weitz Company

General Manager Kimberly Davids.

This will be the 14th project Weitz has built at Sagewood since

originally constructing the 85-acre Life Plan Community and the fourth

since the start of 2017.

About The Weitz Company

Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company

is a national general contractor, design-builder and construction

manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is the sixth oldest

Architecture/Engineering/Construction firm in the United States and an

industry leader in lean construction; senior living; sustainable

building; and virtual design and construction. Headquartered in Des

Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of

Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 Contractors and Building

Design+Construction’s Giants 300 Contractors lists.

Contacts

Phillip Nicolino

515.697.5993 (o) / 515.443.4956 (c)

phillip.nicolino@weitz.com

