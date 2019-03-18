Tallwave study finds accessibility, ease of use are paramount

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallwave, a business design and innovation company that helps brands

transform, design, build and grow new products and services, today

announces the results of its latest Pulse Survey focused on Digital

Payment Trends. As technology in commerce continues to advance, payment

methods are evolving out of necessity to reduce friction and blend into

the total online experience. The survey’s goal was to take a deeper dive

into the users behind the $10 trillion digital payments industry. To

learn more about who is using this technology and why, Tallwave surveyed

participants segmented by age, gender and income.

Key findings from the survey include:



  • Digital payments aren’t just for millennials: Even among people
    55+, 50 percent had used a digital payment app in the last six months.


  • In popularity contest, Venmo is second to Paypal: Two thirds of
    respondents had used the Paypal Mobile app, while 37 percent used
    Venmo. Other favorites included Apple Pay, Google Pay and Zelle. Venmo
    is dominant among younger people; 25 percent of people under 24 in the
    survey use it, mainly to pay friends.


  • Users trust digital payment apps, enjoy convenience and ease of
    use:     Nearly three quarters (72 percent) of respondents indicated
    they felt digital payments were secure and they would use payment apps
    more frequently if possible. Common reasons for using the apps
    included needing to pay someone back quickly, offering an easy way to
    be reimbursed, and easily splitting a bill among a group.

“This survey confirms that usage of digital payment apps is widespread

across generations,” said Kirsten Markson, Director of Insights and

Planning at Tallwave. “While there were a few surprises, it’s important

for merchants to offer these payment options and deliver a consistent,

convenient user experience for people who want to pay by phone.”

Complete survey results are available at: http://join.tallwave.com/digital-payment-pulse-survey.

For more information about Tallwave, please visit www.tallwave.com.

About Tallwave

Tallwave is a business design and innovation company dedicated to

helping our clients achieve great customer experiences and success

through targeted strategy, brand, design, and digital marketing

services. Tallwave is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. Learn more at

tallwave.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kristin Hege

Kristin@conveycommsagency.com

(480)

540-6496

