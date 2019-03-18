Tallwave study finds accessibility, ease of use are paramount
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallwave, a business design and innovation company that helps brands
transform, design, build and grow new products and services, today
announces the results of its latest Pulse Survey focused on Digital
Payment Trends. As technology in commerce continues to advance, payment
methods are evolving out of necessity to reduce friction and blend into
the total online experience. The survey’s goal was to take a deeper dive
into the users behind the $10 trillion digital payments industry. To
learn more about who is using this technology and why, Tallwave surveyed
participants segmented by age, gender and income.
Key findings from the survey include:
Digital payments aren’t just for millennials: Even among people
55+, 50 percent had used a digital payment app in the last six months.
In popularity contest, Venmo is second to Paypal: Two thirds of
respondents had used the Paypal Mobile app, while 37 percent used
Venmo. Other favorites included Apple Pay, Google Pay and Zelle. Venmo
is dominant among younger people; 25 percent of people under 24 in the
survey use it, mainly to pay friends.
Users trust digital payment apps, enjoy convenience and ease of
use: Nearly three quarters (72 percent) of respondents indicated
they felt digital payments were secure and they would use payment apps
more frequently if possible. Common reasons for using the apps
included needing to pay someone back quickly, offering an easy way to
be reimbursed, and easily splitting a bill among a group.
“This survey confirms that usage of digital payment apps is widespread
across generations,” said Kirsten Markson, Director of Insights and
Planning at Tallwave. “While there were a few surprises, it’s important
for merchants to offer these payment options and deliver a consistent,
convenient user experience for people who want to pay by phone.”
Complete survey results are available at: http://join.tallwave.com/digital-payment-pulse-survey.
For more information about Tallwave, please visit www.tallwave.com.
