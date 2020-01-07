2020 CONVERGE Tech Summit Debuts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

invisionAZ’s 4th Annual Tech Summit combines the nation’s premiere golf tournament with an exclusive opportunity to meet global business leaders
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--invisionAZ is proud to present the 2020 CONVERGE Tech Summit at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Wednesday, January 29th. The CONVERGE Summit will provide attendees an inside look at Arizona’s growing tech sector as well as the unique opportunity to meet global thought leaders and discuss the issues that are critical for success in today’s rapidly changing business environment.
This exclusive event will bring together the nation’s leading innovators, business executives, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and investors for a day of candid conversations and exciting announcements. This year's Summit will showcase Arizona innovation and will allow attendees the opportunity to network at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, also known as "The Greatest Show on Grass” and continually recognized as a top golf tournament.
“We are excited to bring Nationally recognized capital and technology leaders to Arizona’s greatest event venue,” said John Ragan, invisionAZ CEO.
As never done before, the Summit will feature a fireside chat with the following prestigious business leaders:
Jim Pallotta, Chairman and Managing Director, Raptor Group; President and Chairman of AS Roma; co-owner and executive board member of the Boston Celtics
David Lee, Angel Investor; Named to Forbes Magazine’s “Midas List” 2014 and 2015
Jay Kahn, Partner, Light Street Capital
Jack Selby, Thiel Capital
Additional notable panelists to include:
The Honorable Doug Ducey, Governor, state of Arizona
Michael Bidwill, Chairman and President, Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Guldner, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Arizona Public Service Company
Dr. Robert C. Robbins, President, University of Arizona
Sandra Watson, President and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority
Chris Camacho, President and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council
Brian Bair, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Offerpad
Jerry Coleman, Founder, Offerpad and serial entrepreneur
Ernie Garcia, Founder and CEO, Carvana
Rick Smith, CEO, AXON (formerly TASER)
“Arizona continues to emerge as a prominent national tech investment hub. Governor Ducey has forged deep and lasting relationships in Silicon Valley, which are poised to deliver tremendous job growth,” Thiel Capital Managing Director and invisionAZ founding member Jack Selby said. “Arizona’s already best-in-class business environment has positioned the state as a leader in innovation. invisionAZ is committed to be a catalyst for tech growth.”
The CONVERGE Tech Summit is made possible by some of Arizona’s leading organizations including Thunderbirds Charities, Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, AXON, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, LAVIDGE, APS, Arizona Commerce Authority, CenturyLink, SRP, Trinity Capital Investment, DLA Piper and Snell & Wilmer.
To learn more about the CONVERGE Tech Summit, including panels, speakers and event registration, please visit www.convergeattheopen.com.
About invisionAZ
invisionAZ is a statewide nonprofit organization that leads the framework to allow technology, innovation and investment to flourish in Arizona. To support a vibrant innovation ecosystem, invisionAZ provides the foundation for significant capital formation, creates an ecosystem to support innovation and growth, and develops a culture and regulatory environment that is attractive to entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.invisionAZ.org and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/invisionAZ.
