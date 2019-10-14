BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cook Medical is proud to announce that Dave Reed, vice president of Healthcare Solutions, received the Chuck Lauer Award at the Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) Summit on September 10.
“Congratulations to Dave for receiving this award. His constant leadership has brought synergy to our relationship with care delivery providers, and he’s been focused on ways we can more efficiently meet patients’ need,” said Mark Breedlove, vice president of Cook Medical’s Vascular division.
The IDN Summit is held bi-annually in Orlando, Fla., and Phoenix, Ariz. Dedicated to deeper discussion of healthcare issues, the conference is a chance for healthcare suppliers and providers to come together to improve healthcare affordability and accessibility for patients. At the conference, Reed received the very first annual Chuck Lauer Award.
Chuck Lauer was the publisher of Modern Healthcare and a networking expert among healthcare suppliers and providers. He was known for his mentorship to others in his profession, as well as his incisive yet supportive critiques of the ways current healthcare systems were serving patients. He passed away in 2017. The Chuck Lauer Award celebrates an individual in the healthcare supply chain industry who tirelessly helps others.
Reed has more than 35 years of experience in the life sciences industry. Previously, he oversaw Cook’s North American customer and distribution services. In his current role as vice president of Healthcare Solutions, he collaborates with various governing bodies and industry leaders to help adjust policies that make supply chains more effective.
“I’m honored to receive this award and continue Chuck Lauer’s legacy,” said Reed. “As healthcare providers and suppliers continue to collaborate at conferences like this, we can keep creating solutions and processes that benefit patients.”
About Cook Medical
Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Marsha Lovejoy
Global Manager, External Corporate Communications, Cook Medical
812.320.6903 (mobile)
812.339.2235, ext. 10-2750 (office)