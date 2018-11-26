PHOENIX & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copley Equity Partners, a private investment firm, today announced that

it has completed a minority investment in Leadpoint Business Services, a

provider of high-performance work teams. Co-Founders Frank and Diana

Ramirez will continue to lead the Company alongside Dan Behrendt (CFO)

and Len Christopher (COO). Financial terms of the transaction were not

disclosed.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Leadpoint provides

specialized workforce solutions to customers in the waste & recycling

industries, as well as across other light-industrial markets including

warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing. Leadpoint’s ability to manage

a highly skilled work force provides their customers with a completely

outsourced labor solution focused on maximizing throughput and

minimizing safety concerns at their facilities. Leadpoint has customers

in 16 states and has been growing revenue at a compound annual growth

rate of over 12% since 2014.

“Leadpoint is not a traditional staffing company. From the beginning,

our foremost priority is the customer. This singular focus has given us

the opportunity and privilege to serve some of the nation’s premier

companies. Our partnership with Copley will help increase the speed of

our service and provide a deeper level of expertise our customers can

rely on every day.” said Frank Ramirez, CEO of Leadpoint.

“Leadpoint solves a critical business process for their customers which

is why the company has grown so consistently through the years. We are

very excited by the partnership with Frank and his team and believe the

time and money we invest will reinforce Leadpoint’s commitment to their

customers which will, in turn, accelerate the company’s growth,” said

Andy Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Copley Equity Partners.

“Importantly, Leadpoint’s strength of management is unparalleled.”

Copley will be represented on Leadpoint’s Board of Directors by Andy

Miller.

The Leadpoint team has also partnered with industry veteran Shawn W.

Poole, Co-founder and former executive at Employbridge, who will bring

outside knowledge and experience to Leadpoint’s Board of Directors. “I

am excited to join the Board of this high performing niche staffing

provider. Leadpoint is one of the most unique and focused companies I

have seen in my 20 plus years in the industry,” said Shawn.

Ernst & Young acted as the financial advisor to Copley Equity Partners

and Perkins Coie LLP provided legal counsel. RSM LLP acted as the

financial advisor to Leadpoint Business Services and Fennemore Craig PC

provided legal counsel.

About Leadpoint Business Services

Leadpoint Business

Services was founded in 2000 by Frank and Diana Ramirez. Together, they

began with the fundamental belief that the world of workforce solutions

should always be viewed through the customer’s eyes. They also chose to

create a brand unlike any traditional staffing company, focusing not on

headcount and worker hours, but on the performance of each person in the

organization. Today, Leadpoint is leading the evolution of

high-performance work teams in America and innovating solutions to build

the workforce of tomorrow. www.leadpointusa.com

About Copley Equity Partners

Copley Equity Partners is a

private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley

partners with established lower middle-market businesses with

significant growth prospects. Copley invests in companies across a broad

range of sectors and is comfortable in both majority or minority

ownership positions. Copley invests out of an evergreen, family office

capital base making the firm agnostic to the standard private equity

fundraising cycle. Copley’s patient and flexible capital base allows the

firm to focus on providing each portfolio company significant support

post investment. www.copleyequity.com

Contacts

Copley Equity Partners

Andy Miller, (720) 370-3349

info@copleyequity.com

Leadpoint Business Services

Frank Ramirez, (800) 552-3136

PR@Leadpointusa.com

