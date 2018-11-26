PHOENIX & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copley Equity Partners, a private investment firm, today announced that
it has completed a minority investment in Leadpoint Business Services, a
provider of high-performance work teams. Co-Founders Frank and Diana
Ramirez will continue to lead the Company alongside Dan Behrendt (CFO)
and Len Christopher (COO). Financial terms of the transaction were not
disclosed.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Leadpoint provides
specialized workforce solutions to customers in the waste & recycling
industries, as well as across other light-industrial markets including
warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing. Leadpoint’s ability to manage
a highly skilled work force provides their customers with a completely
outsourced labor solution focused on maximizing throughput and
minimizing safety concerns at their facilities. Leadpoint has customers
in 16 states and has been growing revenue at a compound annual growth
rate of over 12% since 2014.
“Leadpoint is not a traditional staffing company. From the beginning,
our foremost priority is the customer. This singular focus has given us
the opportunity and privilege to serve some of the nation’s premier
companies. Our partnership with Copley will help increase the speed of
our service and provide a deeper level of expertise our customers can
rely on every day.” said Frank Ramirez, CEO of Leadpoint.
“Leadpoint solves a critical business process for their customers which
is why the company has grown so consistently through the years. We are
very excited by the partnership with Frank and his team and believe the
time and money we invest will reinforce Leadpoint’s commitment to their
customers which will, in turn, accelerate the company’s growth,” said
Andy Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Copley Equity Partners.
“Importantly, Leadpoint’s strength of management is unparalleled.”
Copley will be represented on Leadpoint’s Board of Directors by Andy
Miller.
The Leadpoint team has also partnered with industry veteran Shawn W.
Poole, Co-founder and former executive at Employbridge, who will bring
outside knowledge and experience to Leadpoint’s Board of Directors. “I
am excited to join the Board of this high performing niche staffing
provider. Leadpoint is one of the most unique and focused companies I
have seen in my 20 plus years in the industry,” said Shawn.
Ernst & Young acted as the financial advisor to Copley Equity Partners
and Perkins Coie LLP provided legal counsel. RSM LLP acted as the
financial advisor to Leadpoint Business Services and Fennemore Craig PC
provided legal counsel.
About Leadpoint Business Services
Leadpoint Business
Services was founded in 2000 by Frank and Diana Ramirez. Together, they
began with the fundamental belief that the world of workforce solutions
should always be viewed through the customer’s eyes. They also chose to
create a brand unlike any traditional staffing company, focusing not on
headcount and worker hours, but on the performance of each person in the
organization. Today, Leadpoint is leading the evolution of
high-performance work teams in America and innovating solutions to build
the workforce of tomorrow. www.leadpointusa.com
About Copley Equity Partners
Copley Equity Partners is a
private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley
partners with established lower middle-market businesses with
significant growth prospects. Copley invests in companies across a broad
range of sectors and is comfortable in both majority or minority
ownership positions. Copley invests out of an evergreen, family office
capital base making the firm agnostic to the standard private equity
fundraising cycle. Copley’s patient and flexible capital base allows the
firm to focus on providing each portfolio company significant support
post investment. www.copleyequity.com
Contacts
Copley Equity Partners
Andy Miller, (720) 370-3349
Leadpoint Business Services
Frank Ramirez, (800) 552-3136