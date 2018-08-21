PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix-based CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a regional multi-line

commercial insurance company, today announced Jennifer J. Johnston has

joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Marketing and

Communications for the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to CopperPoint and capitalize on

her marketing, branding and communications expertise to help drive

profitable growth, as the organization continues to expand

geographically and broaden its product offerings,” said Marc

Schmittlein, President & CEO of CopperPoint Insurance Companies.

“Jennifer brings extensive experience in both marketing and the P&C

industry, including proven success with geographic expansion,

understanding customer insights, and creating compelling branding and

integrated campaigns that drive results.”

With CopperPoint’s recent acquisition of Pacific Compensation Insurance

Company, it launched a comprehensive business strategy designed to

highlight its value and get closer to the needs of its customers.

“Through the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies, we can achieve

our vision of being a regional insurance company with local presence,

brand recognition and supporting the communities in which we live and

operate. I look forward to Jennifer’s expertise in helping to progress

our vision,” continues Schmittlein.

Jennifer brings over 25 years of experience in strategic marketing and

communications, including 10 years in the commercial property and

casualty industry. She has extensive expertise in all facets of

marketing including brand awareness, brand reputation, demand

generation, sales enablement, communications, research/insights, thought

leadership and digital marketing. Most recently she served as Chief

Strategic Marketing Officer for PMA Companies and Old Republic Insurance

Group. In addition, Jennifer managed the Old Republic brand across all

the insurance entities within the corporation.

Previously, Jennifer was Vice President of Marketing for Unisys Global

Industries, where she was responsible for worldwide marketing for

clients and solutions in financial services, public sector and

commercial industries. During Jennifer’s tenure, Unisys marketing

received industry wide recognition for innovative and creative

marketing. Jennifer also worked for SAIC/Telcorida (previously Bellcore)

in New Jersey and TELUS, a national communications provider in

Vancouver, Canada.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies are dedicated to

protecting and empowering conscientious business owners. Our vision is

to be a top-tier regional commercial insurance company and the preferred

partner for business owners, agents and brokers in every community we

serve.

CopperPoint is a multi-line commercial insurance company, offering an

expanded line of products to ensure peace of mind to business owners,

their employees and customers, building on our 90-year history as a

leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. As a mutual

insurance company with $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of

nearly $1.5 billion and no debt, CopperPoint embodies stability and

sustainability for over 13,000 policyholders generating approximately

$400 million in revenue.

Headquartered at CopperPoint Tower in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices in

Westlake Village, California, our team of talented professionals

embrace Corporate Responsibility through active engagement in the

communities we serve. The companies that comprise the CopperPoint Family

of Insurance Companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more

information, visit www.copperpoint.com.

