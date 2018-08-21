PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix-based CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a regional multi-line
commercial insurance company, today announced Jennifer J. Johnston has
joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer and EVP of Marketing and
Communications for the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to CopperPoint and capitalize on
her marketing, branding and communications expertise to help drive
profitable growth, as the organization continues to expand
geographically and broaden its product offerings,” said Marc
Schmittlein, President & CEO of CopperPoint Insurance Companies.
“Jennifer brings extensive experience in both marketing and the P&C
industry, including proven success with geographic expansion,
understanding customer insights, and creating compelling branding and
integrated campaigns that drive results.”
With CopperPoint’s recent acquisition of Pacific Compensation Insurance
Company, it launched a comprehensive business strategy designed to
highlight its value and get closer to the needs of its customers.
“Through the CopperPoint Family of Insurance Companies, we can achieve
our vision of being a regional insurance company with local presence,
brand recognition and supporting the communities in which we live and
operate. I look forward to Jennifer’s expertise in helping to progress
our vision,” continues Schmittlein.
Jennifer brings over 25 years of experience in strategic marketing and
communications, including 10 years in the commercial property and
casualty industry. She has extensive expertise in all facets of
marketing including brand awareness, brand reputation, demand
generation, sales enablement, communications, research/insights, thought
leadership and digital marketing. Most recently she served as Chief
Strategic Marketing Officer for PMA Companies and Old Republic Insurance
Group. In addition, Jennifer managed the Old Republic brand across all
the insurance entities within the corporation.
Previously, Jennifer was Vice President of Marketing for Unisys Global
Industries, where she was responsible for worldwide marketing for
clients and solutions in financial services, public sector and
commercial industries. During Jennifer’s tenure, Unisys marketing
received industry wide recognition for innovative and creative
marketing. Jennifer also worked for SAIC/Telcorida (previously Bellcore)
in New Jersey and TELUS, a national communications provider in
Vancouver, Canada.
About CopperPoint Insurance Companies
Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies are dedicated to
protecting and empowering conscientious business owners. Our vision is
to be a top-tier regional commercial insurance company and the preferred
partner for business owners, agents and brokers in every community we
serve.
CopperPoint is a multi-line commercial insurance company, offering an
expanded line of products to ensure peace of mind to business owners,
their employees and customers, building on our 90-year history as a
leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. As a mutual
insurance company with $4 billion in assets, a policyholder surplus of
nearly $1.5 billion and no debt, CopperPoint embodies stability and
sustainability for over 13,000 policyholders generating approximately
$400 million in revenue.
Headquartered at CopperPoint Tower in Phoenix, Arizona, with offices in
Westlake Village, California, our team of talented professionals
embrace Corporate Responsibility through active engagement in the
communities we serve. The companies that comprise the CopperPoint Family
of Insurance Companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more
information, visit www.copperpoint.com.
