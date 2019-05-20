HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqua-Aston
Hospitality, a leading hotel and resort management group and an
operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:
VAC), is pleased to welcome CopperWynd Resort & Club in Scottsdale,
Arizona, to its portfolio of nearly 40 properties. CopperWynd is the
company’s first managed resort in Arizona.
The property is currently undergoing an extensive $60-million renovation
and expansion, and following the development’s anticipated completion in
2020, CopperWynd will join the ranks of Autograph Collection Hotels.
Marriott International’s Autograph Collection celebrates individuality
and independence by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at luxury
lifestyle hotels in the world’s most desirable destinations. Each hotel
is hand-selected for its memorable guest experience, bold originality,
rich character, and uncommon details.
“When CopperWynd completes its transformation from a once-renowned
tennis resort to an Autograph Collection Hotel, we expect to set a new
signature standard for resorts in the Scottsdale area,” said Denis
Ebrill, managing director, Aqua-Aston Hospitality. “We look forward to
offering our expertise by creating an experience that connects guests to
the environment, local community, and culture, while also delivering
extensive hospitality management services.”
Located on a mountaintop outside the bustle of downtown Scottsdale,
CopperWynd is about a 30-minute drive from the Phoenix airport. The
resort offers breathtaking views of Fountain Hills and the Four Peaks
Wilderness Area, easy access to several championship golf courses and
incredible nature trails, and a convivial food scene. The on-site
restaurant, Flourish, serves healthy meals made with locally-sourced
ingredients and is the recipient of the OpenTable Diners’ Choice awards
for “Best Ambience, Most Romantic” and “Best Scenic View.”
With a focus on health and wellness, the resort also offers an
attractive set of upscale facilities, from a 26,000-square-foot lobby
and restaurant, to a full-service spa, and an extensive fitness center
that has yoga and spinning studios, two swimming pools and a lighted
tennis court. Each of the 32 guest rooms features 450-square-feet of
space, including a private terrace, plush bedding, a warm gas fireplace,
a HD TV, and a spacious bathroom with an oversized bathtub and separate
shower.
Minimal disruption is expected as part of the renovation process, and
the resort remains open for guests to enjoy all of its amenities.
For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxaf-copperwynd-scottsdale/.
About Aqua-Aston Hospitality
With a 70-year legacy, Honolulu-based Aqua-Aston
Hospitality is a destination expert that provides management and
marketing services. Its nearly 40 managed hotels and resorts are located
in Hawaii, the continental United States, and Central America, and
include the company’s own proprietary brands – Aqua Hotels & Resorts,
Aston Hotels & Resorts, Lite Hotels, Instinct Hotel Collection, and Maui
Condo and Home – as well as brands of global groups such as Hilton,
Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, and Marriott International. The
company prides itself on the expertise of its teammates and offers its
own 24/7 call center to best serve the needs of travelers from across
the globe. For more information, visit AquaAston.com
or call (855) 945-4092. Aqua-Aston Hospitality is an operating business
of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading
global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental
and resort and property management, along with related businesses,
products and services.
