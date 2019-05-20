HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqua-Aston

Hospitality, a leading hotel and resort management group and an

operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:

VAC), is pleased to welcome CopperWynd Resort & Club in Scottsdale,

Arizona, to its portfolio of nearly 40 properties. CopperWynd is the

company’s first managed resort in Arizona.

The property is currently undergoing an extensive $60-million renovation

and expansion, and following the development’s anticipated completion in

2020, CopperWynd will join the ranks of Autograph Collection Hotels.

Marriott International’s Autograph Collection celebrates individuality

and independence by curating one-of-a-kind travel experiences at luxury

lifestyle hotels in the world’s most desirable destinations. Each hotel

is hand-selected for its memorable guest experience, bold originality,

rich character, and uncommon details.

“When CopperWynd completes its transformation from a once-renowned

tennis resort to an Autograph Collection Hotel, we expect to set a new

signature standard for resorts in the Scottsdale area,” said Denis

Ebrill, managing director, Aqua-Aston Hospitality. “We look forward to

offering our expertise by creating an experience that connects guests to

the environment, local community, and culture, while also delivering

extensive hospitality management services.”

Located on a mountaintop outside the bustle of downtown Scottsdale,

CopperWynd is about a 30-minute drive from the Phoenix airport. The

resort offers breathtaking views of Fountain Hills and the Four Peaks

Wilderness Area, easy access to several championship golf courses and

incredible nature trails, and a convivial food scene. The on-site

restaurant, Flourish, serves healthy meals made with locally-sourced

ingredients and is the recipient of the OpenTable Diners’ Choice awards

for “Best Ambience, Most Romantic” and “Best Scenic View.”

With a focus on health and wellness, the resort also offers an

attractive set of upscale facilities, from a 26,000-square-foot lobby

and restaurant, to a full-service spa, and an extensive fitness center

that has yoga and spinning studios, two swimming pools and a lighted

tennis court. Each of the 32 guest rooms features 450-square-feet of

space, including a private terrace, plush bedding, a warm gas fireplace,

a HD TV, and a spacious bathroom with an oversized bathtub and separate

shower.

Minimal disruption is expected as part of the renovation process, and

the resort remains open for guests to enjoy all of its amenities.

For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxaf-copperwynd-scottsdale/.

About Aqua-Aston Hospitality

With a 70-year legacy, Honolulu-based Aqua-Aston

Hospitality is a destination expert that provides management and

marketing services. Its nearly 40 managed hotels and resorts are located

in Hawaii, the continental United States, and Central America, and

include the company’s own proprietary brands – Aqua Hotels & Resorts,

Aston Hotels & Resorts, Lite Hotels, Instinct Hotel Collection, and Maui

Condo and Home – as well as brands of global groups such as Hilton,

Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, and Marriott International. The

company prides itself on the expertise of its teammates and offers its

own 24/7 call center to best serve the needs of travelers from across

the globe. For more information, visit AquaAston.com

or call (855) 945-4092. Aqua-Aston Hospitality is an operating business

of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), a leading

global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental

and resort and property management, along with related businesses,

products and services.

