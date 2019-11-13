Govinda's fire

A shed where seeds, grains and spices were stored for Govinda’s Natural Foods restaurant burned in a fire last summer. The restaurant is reopening next weekend. 

 Stephanie Casanova / Arizona Daily Star

Three years after it opened an outpost in Tucson, Corner Bakery Cafe closed its doors early this week.

The soup-sandwich-dessert restaurant at 203 S. Wilmot Road, part of a Chicago-based chain, was one of only two in Arizona. The only one left is located in Phoenix.

Employees at that restaurant had no information on the closing Tuesday and Corner Bakery officials could not be reached.

Corner Bakery opened in Tucson in summer 2016, right next door to another national cafe chain Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, which opened in 2015. That restaurant is still open and Kneaders also has a location in Oro Valley.

In other restaurant news, Govinda’s Natural Foods Buffet is gearing up to reopen next weekend, Nov. 23-24, nearly five months after being damaged due to a fire at a neighboring business.

The vegan/vegetarian buffet restaurant at 711 E. Blacklidge Drive was forced to close last July when a fire next door blew onto the restaurant, causing massive destruction to Govinda’s kitchen, storage room and walk-in cooler.

The reopening comes just in time for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28. The restaurant will serve two separate buffets.

Visit govindasoftucson.com for the menu, which restaurant officials said will be revealed soon.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

