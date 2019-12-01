LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second bullet point of release dated November 26, 2019, should read: 9:55 a.m. MT (instead of 2:55 p.m. MT).
The corrected release reads:
BOINGO WIRELESS ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING DECEMBER INVESTOR CONFERENCES
Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI), the leading distributed antenna system (DAS) and Wi-Fi provider that serves consumers, carriers and advertisers worldwide, today announced that its senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Wells Fargo’s 2019 TMT Summit to be held December 2-4, 2019 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. The Company will be participating in meetings with investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Boingo’s presentation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 3rd at 3:20 p.m. PT.
Credit Suisse’s 23rd Annual Technology Conference to be held December 2-5, 2019 at The Phoenician Hotel in Scottsdale, AZ. The Company will be participating in meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Boingo’s presentation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 4th at 9:55 a.m. MT.
The presentations will be webcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.boingo.com. The webcasts will be archived and available on the website for 90 days.
