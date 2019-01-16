Carvana Offering As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to More Peach State
Residents
CARVANA BRINGS COLUMBUS THE NEW WAY TO BUY A CAR, EXPANDING GEORGIA

PRESENCE TO FOUR MARKETS
PRESENCE TO FOUR MARKETS
(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and
selling used cars, launched in Columbus today, offering
as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area residents. In as little as
10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile
device, Carvana customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,
finance, purchase, sell
their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day
vehicle delivery. Today’s launch in Columbus marks the fourth market for
Carvana in the state.
Carvana customers save valuable time and money by shopping online,
gaining access to a great selection, great prices and great customer
service. Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has no
frame damage, has never been in a reported accident, and has undergone a
rigorous 150-point inspection. Features, imperfections and updated
information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle
description page. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle comes with a
seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to
ensure the vehicle fits their life.
“Georgia is where it all started for us, selling our very first car in
Atlanta in 2013 and growing our presence from there,” said Ernie Garcia,
founder and CEO of Carvana. “Being able to now expand to our fourth
market in the state and show Columbus the new way to buy a car is
something we’re very proud of.”
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 86 markets
across the U.S.
About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)
Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is
to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional
dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and
exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and
convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables
consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,
trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and
schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s
patented, automated Car Vending Machines.
