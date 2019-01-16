Carvana Offering As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to More Peach State

Carvana

(NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and

selling used cars, launched in Columbus today, offering

as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area residents. In as little as

10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile

device, Carvana customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com,

finance, purchase, sell

their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day

vehicle delivery. Today’s launch in Columbus marks the fourth market for

Carvana in the state.

Carvana customers save valuable time and money by shopping online,

gaining access to a great selection, great prices and great customer

service. Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has no

frame damage, has never been in a reported accident, and has undergone a

rigorous 150-point inspection. Features, imperfections and updated

information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle

description page. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle comes with a

seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to

ensure the vehicle fits their life.

“Georgia is where it all started for us, selling our very first car in

Atlanta in 2013 and growing our presence from there,” said Ernie Garcia,

founder and CEO of Carvana. “Being able to now expand to our fourth

market in the state and show Columbus the new way to buy a car is

something we’re very proud of.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 86 markets

across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is

to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional

dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and

exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and

convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables

consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance,

trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and

schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s

patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

