GLOBALTRANZ EXECUTIVES SHARE TECHNOLOGY TRENDS AND FUTURE OF FREIGHT
INSIGHTS AT NOVEMBER CONFERENCES
CEO Bob Farrell to Speak at MarketWaves18, CTO Greg Carter at
ThoughtSpot Beyond 2018
GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven third-party
logistics (3PL) solutions provider, today announces two speaking
engagements for CEO Bob Farrell and CTO Greg Carter.
Following an exceptional third
quarter where GlobalTranz continued to outpace many of its
competitors in customer expansion, financial growth, and advanced
technology leadership, CEO Bob Farrell will share valuable insights at MarketWaves18
on November 12th in Grapevine, Texas, on the much
anticipated “From Startup to Market Leader” panel. Farrell will provide
attendees with learnings about how GlobalTranz has helped transform the
transportation and logistics industry with its end-to-end logistics
technology and sophisticated transportation solutions. He will discuss
the company’s successful mergers and acquisitions strategy alongside
organic expansion of new and existing customers, as well as provide
insight into current and forward-looking industry and technology trends
impacting the freight market.
“MarketWaves18 provides the opportunity for logistics professionals,
thought leaders and technology visionaries to come together to share
insights on how market developments and technology trends are paving the
future of freight. I’m looking forward to an interactive dialog on best
practices for bringing disruptive technologies to market and scaling a
company from startup to a mature and growing business.”
Farrell joined GlobalTranz in March of 2016. He has a track record of
driving revenue and profit growth by creating competitive and
operational advantages. Since taking on the role of chairman and CEO of
GlobalTranz, Farrell has driven the advancement of the company’s
multi-modal, multi-platform transportation management system and has led
the company through seven acquisitions, most recently acquiring
Chicago-based AFN
Logistics.
CTO Greg Carter will also speak later this month at ThoughtSpot
Beyond 2018 on November 15th in Washington D.C. Carter
will bring his more than 25 years of product development and technology
leadership to conference attendees in a panel titled, “CXO Perspective:
Reaping the Rewards of Digital Transformation." This panel will discuss
how companies in any industry can reap the rewards of their technology
investments to truly transform for the digital economy.
“GlobalTranz was an early proponent of leveraging advanced analytics
technology to help businesses maximize logistics performance and drive
competitive and operative advantages. I look forward to discussing
analytics trends with other technology leaders and how businesses can
capitalize on their most important asset: data.”
Ranked the 10th largest
freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and
voted an Inbound Logistics Top
10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving strong
growth with 25,000+ customers through technology
innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative
M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered
by the best
people in the industry.
For more information, visit www.globaltranz.com and
follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.
About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based
multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products and
solutions to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is
leading the logistics software and services market in innovative
technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches
shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its
extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a
fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million
product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2018, Transport Topics named
GlobalTranz a Top 10 largest freight brokerage firm in the U.S.
Contacts
GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc.
Annie Graupner
612-229-4040