VC Giant Greycroft bets big on creators of Globaltranz, Andrew and
Michael Leto
Emerge, the creators of the Private Freight Marketplace (PFM) - a
platform for connecting shippers and carriers, announced today that they
have raised $20 million dollars in a seed round. Greycroft, a leading
New York and Los Angeles based venture capital firm led the round with
participation from other existing investors.
The firm was founded in the beginning of 2018 by industry veteran
brothers, Andrew and Michael Leto. The brothers grew up spending their
summers helping their father run his air freight business. This
experience would later lead them to build Globaltranz, a software-driven
third-party logistics company designed to help shippers better manage
their freight. Globaltranz was acquired earlier this year by private
equity firm The Jordan Company for over $400 million.
CEO Michael Leto explains that “building one of the largest 3PLs in the
country, offering Less-Than-Truckload and Full-Truckload brokerage
services has given us the insight to eliminate the real inefficiencies
our customers experience — ultimately the platform reduces costs and
positively impacts the bottom line.”
Emerge’s goal is to accelerate productivity, provide true real-time
visibility and offer access to all available capacity when companies
move product across the country. Their platform includes quote
management, real-time tracking, real-time chat, analytics, history, and
automated lane/repeat shipment creation.
“Technology advancements are catalyzing all sorts of changes to how the
trucking industry moves freight” said Will Szczerbiak, Principal at
Greycroft Partners. “We have looked at a bunch of other vendors and
Emerge stands in a class of its own when it comes to creating a more
delightful and efficient freight booking experience for shippers,
carriers, and brokers alike. It is a real platform. Andrew and Michael
are true veterans in this space and are the only ones with the
relationships and know how to be able to build what they’ve built.”
“Even as Globaltranz grew into a massive success, I always knew there
was a need for a Private Freight Marketplace.” comments Andrew Leto.
“And we have the best team in the industry growing this platform.”
The Leto brother have bolstered the executive team and board with
industry experts alike including Vice Chairman Jack Holmes retired CEO
of UPS Freight, and Chief Commercial Officer Grant Crawford, former
Fedex executive with nearly three decades of experience in domestic and
international freight markets.
Jack shares in the excitement of joining the team commenting “After
being engaged in this space for decades, Emerge is the most exciting
approach to solving problems for shippers and carriers alike that I’ve
ever seen. I’ve known and respected the Letos for years. Their knack for
understanding what customers need and their ability to address it with
user-friendly technology was a huge draw for me to come aboard. Grant
Crawford from FedEx coming on only further validates how compelling this
solution really is.”
“The industry, traditionally archaic, is being forced to become more
efficient”, adds Grant, “Emerge helps turn over every rock to find
capacity.”
About Emerge
Emerge is an award-winning freight management platform providing a
Private Freight Marketplace (PFM) and TMS designed to accelerate
productivity and increase visibility. Combining quoting and tendering,
carrier management, real-time tracking, data driven analytics,
streamlined customer billing and the ability to network and connect with
new partners, Emerge increases operational savings and efficiencies
throughout the entire organization. The cloud-based platform can be
implemented in minutes with zero downloads or installs required. For
more information please visit EmergeTMS.com
About Greycroft
Greycroft is a leading venture capital firm focused on investments in
the Internet and mobile markets. With offices in the two media capitals
of the world – New York and Los Angeles – Greycroft is uniquely
positioned to serve entrepreneurs who have chosen us as their partners.
Greycroft leverages an extensive network of media and technology
industry connections to help entrepreneurs gain visibility, build
strategic relationships, bring their products to market, and build
successful businesses. Greycroft manages in excess of $1 billion and has
made over 150 investments since inception in leading companies including
Acorns, App Annie, Boxed, Braintree, Buddy Media, Everything But The
House, Extreme Reach, Huffington Post, Icertis, JW Player, Maker
Studios, Plated, Scopely, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive Market, Trunk Club,
Venmo, WideOrbit, and Yeahka.
