Emerge, the creators of the Private Freight Marketplace (PFM) - a

platform for connecting shippers and carriers, announced today that they

have raised $20 million dollars in a seed round. Greycroft, a leading

New York and Los Angeles based venture capital firm led the round with

participation from other existing investors.

The firm was founded in the beginning of 2018 by industry veteran

brothers, Andrew and Michael Leto. The brothers grew up spending their

summers helping their father run his air freight business. This

experience would later lead them to build Globaltranz, a software-driven

third-party logistics company designed to help shippers better manage

their freight. Globaltranz was acquired earlier this year by private

equity firm The Jordan Company for over $400 million.

CEO Michael Leto explains that “building one of the largest 3PLs in the

country, offering Less-Than-Truckload and Full-Truckload brokerage

services has given us the insight to eliminate the real inefficiencies

our customers experience — ultimately the platform reduces costs and

positively impacts the bottom line.”

Emerge’s goal is to accelerate productivity, provide true real-time

visibility and offer access to all available capacity when companies

move product across the country. Their platform includes quote

management, real-time tracking, real-time chat, analytics, history, and

automated lane/repeat shipment creation.

“Technology advancements are catalyzing all sorts of changes to how the

trucking industry moves freight” said Will Szczerbiak, Principal at

Greycroft Partners. “We have looked at a bunch of other vendors and

Emerge stands in a class of its own when it comes to creating a more

delightful and efficient freight booking experience for shippers,

carriers, and brokers alike. It is a real platform. Andrew and Michael

are true veterans in this space and are the only ones with the

relationships and know how to be able to build what they’ve built.”

“Even as Globaltranz grew into a massive success, I always knew there

was a need for a Private Freight Marketplace.” comments Andrew Leto.

“And we have the best team in the industry growing this platform.”

The Leto brother have bolstered the executive team and board with

industry experts alike including Vice Chairman Jack Holmes retired CEO

of UPS Freight, and Chief Commercial Officer Grant Crawford, former

Fedex executive with nearly three decades of experience in domestic and

international freight markets.

Jack shares in the excitement of joining the team commenting “After

being engaged in this space for decades, Emerge is the most exciting

approach to solving problems for shippers and carriers alike that I’ve

ever seen. I’ve known and respected the Letos for years. Their knack for

understanding what customers need and their ability to address it with

user-friendly technology was a huge draw for me to come aboard. Grant

Crawford from FedEx coming on only further validates how compelling this

solution really is.”

“The industry, traditionally archaic, is being forced to become more

efficient”, adds Grant, “Emerge helps turn over every rock to find

capacity.”

About Emerge

Emerge is an award-winning freight management platform providing a

Private Freight Marketplace (PFM) and TMS designed to accelerate

productivity and increase visibility. Combining quoting and tendering,

carrier management, real-time tracking, data driven analytics,

streamlined customer billing and the ability to network and connect with

new partners, Emerge increases operational savings and efficiencies

throughout the entire organization. The cloud-based platform can be

implemented in minutes with zero downloads or installs required. For

more information please visit EmergeTMS.com

About Greycroft

Greycroft is a leading venture capital firm focused on investments in

the Internet and mobile markets. With offices in the two media capitals

of the world – New York and Los Angeles – Greycroft is uniquely

positioned to serve entrepreneurs who have chosen us as their partners.

Greycroft leverages an extensive network of media and technology

industry connections to help entrepreneurs gain visibility, build

strategic relationships, bring their products to market, and build

successful businesses. Greycroft manages in excess of $1 billion and has

made over 150 investments since inception in leading companies including

Acorns, App Annie, Boxed, Braintree, Buddy Media, Everything But The

House, Extreme Reach, Huffington Post, Icertis, JW Player, Maker

Studios, Plated, Scopely, Shipt, TheRealReal, Thrive Market, Trunk Club,

Venmo, WideOrbit, and Yeahka.

