CORRECTING and REPLACING Harris Poll Accessibility Survey Finds One in Three Americans Say They Either Have or Had a Chronic Medical Condition or a Disability

According to the survey, 33% of Americans said they either had or have a chronic medical condition or disability. Additionally, 46% of employed adults have asked for at least one workplace accommodation due to disability. With disabilities affecting so many, 82% of American adults see disability as an aspect of diversity. This belief is consistent regardless of if the person does (83%) or does not have a disability (82%).

“Experiencing a disability is something that can happen to any of us at some point in our lives,” said Kelly Hermann, vice president of accessibility, equity and inclusion at University of Phoenix. “Often we see disability as a medical condition rather than another facet of diversity. It is encouraging to know that Americans view disability through the lens of diversity, so that we can all be mindful to provide accommodations for equal access and opportunities.”