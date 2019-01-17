Homebuilder offers beautiful single-story homes in Phoenix-area
KB HOME ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF ENTRADA DEL ORO IN GOLD CANYON
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Entrada Del
Oro, its latest collection of new single-family homes in Gold Canyon.
Nestled in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains, Entrada Del Oro
is convenient to U.S. Route 60 and Loop 202 for easy access to Mesa,
Chandler and the greater Phoenix metro area.
At Entrada Del Oro, KB Home will construct 32 one-story homes and offer
four distinct floor plans. With up to four bedrooms and two bathrooms,
and ranging in size from 1,400 to 1,900 square feet, the homes at
Entrada Del Oro also feature desirable design characteristics like
charming outdoor patios, spacious great rooms and elegant master suites.
Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.
Residents of Entrada Del Oro can enjoy the community’s proximity to a
variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking the Peralta Trailhead,
biking in Hieroglyphic Canyon, camping in the Superstition Mountains and
enjoying the scenic views of the Wave Cave. Golf enthusiasts can tee off
at one of the five nearby 18-hole courses with breathtaking vistas of
the surrounding area’s natural beauty. Entrada Del Oro is also close to
Superstition Springs, which offers several shopping, dining and
entertainment options.
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Entrada Del Oro on
Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the
elegantly-appointed model home.
“KB home buyers at Entrada Del Oro will work closely with our dedicated
staff, who will guide them through every step of our simple new-home
buying process,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix
division. “With choice of floor plans, sweeping views and proximity to a
myriad of outdoor recreational options, Entrada Del Oro is a special
place to call home.”
The KB homes at Entrada Del Oro will be built to current ENERGY STAR®
guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning
they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most
typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and
water-saving features are estimated to save buyers between $876 and
$1,092 a year in utility costs, depending on the floor plan.
KB Home’s distinct home building process allows buyers to personalize
many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and style. After
selecting their lot and floor plan, KB home buyers can work with expert
design consultants, who will guide them through every aspect of the
process at KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they can
select from a variety of design choices, including countertops,
cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.
The Entrada Del Oro sales office is located at 18437 E. El Buho Pequeno
in Gold Canyon. From Superstition Freeway 60, turn left on W. El Camino
Viejo and continue onto Entrada Del Oro Blvd. Turn left on El Buho
Pequeno. The sales office will be on the left. The sales office is open
Tuesdays through Sundays 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Mondays 2–6 p.m. For more
information about Entrada Del Oro, or KB Home’s other new home
neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com
or call 888-KB-HOMES.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United
States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in
1957. We operate in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving
first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We
are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what
they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and
exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios.
In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower
the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale
home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy
efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart
home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national
builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder
programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you
to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com,
calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome
