CORRECTING and REPLACING Mobile Mini Announces Annual Meeting Date

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Third sentence of release dated February 24, 2020 should read: The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting is March 3, 2020 (instead of February 28, 2020).
The corrected release reads:
MOBILE MINI ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING DATE
Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced its annual meeting of stockholders will occur on May 1, 2020. The annual meeting will be held at 11.00 a.m. local time at the Company’s headquarters located at 4646 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix, Arizona. The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting is March 3, 2020.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
Contacts
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Van A. Welch, Executive VP & CFO
(602) 308-3879
Emily Tadano, Director of Treasury & IR
(602) 845-4005
-OR-
INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:
The Equity Group Inc.
Fred Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607
Michael Gaudreau (212) 836-9620