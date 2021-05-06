CORRECTING and REPLACING Where is the Lucid Air- A Case of Missing Production Cars: Winston Cooks, LLC and the Beeman Law Firm File a Class Action Against Lucid Motors and Churchill Group IV; Lead Plaintiff Deadline is June 18, 2021

The purported class period is between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, any investor that would like to be lead plaintiff has until June 18, 2021 to make an application to the United States District Court For The Northern District of Alabama in the matter of Phillips v. Churchill Capital IV et al. Case No: 1:21-cv-00539-ACA. You do not need to be a lead plaintiff to share in any potential class recovery. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you.