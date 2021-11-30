Court: Arizona utilities can't use legal shield in cases of negligence

McMurdie said it is true that the process used by the Arizona Corporation Commission to set rates does require the regulators to consider a utility's liabilities. But he said there are limits.

"The commission may limit a utility's liability for economic damages resulting from service interruptions, which are appropriately considered in ratemaking decisions because of their contractual nature and potential magnitude," the judge wrote. And he specifically noted that there could be huge implications — and huge liability — if a utility were subject to liability from a single power failure that could affect hundreds, thousands, "or, in the case of an electrical blackout, millions of people."

But he said the commission is powerless to limit personal liability and property damages which do not have the same implications and magnitude.

The appellate court was no more convinced by arguments by APS that it was shielded in this case because of tariff language which exempts it from liability due to "fluctuations" in service.

"This argument fails because arcing along a service line is not a fluctuation in electric service," McMurdie wrote.