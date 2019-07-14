Agreement with leading gastroenterology group adds 11 physician practice locations to company’s portfolio, advances growth model
NASHVILLE, Tenn. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covenant Surgical Partners today announced its newest partnership with Arizona Centers for Digestive Health (AZCDH), the state’s leading provider for full-spectrum gastrointestinal care, treating more than 52,000 outpatient clinical patients per year through 17 physicians and 11 physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
With this agreement, Covenant adds 11 new practice locations and two state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers to its expanding national portfolio.
“Working with Arizona Centers for Digestive Health and its integrated care model represents the future of Covenant,” said Lew Little, CEO of Covenant Surgical Partners. “Our values are aligned and we share a commitment to the highest quality patient care.”
Known regionally for end-to-end gastrointestinal care, AZCDH is a highly-dynamic gastroenterology group founded by former Mayo Clinic physicians who strive to provide patients with the full gamut of care under one roof – from reflux, to cancer prevention, to inflammatory bowel disease and more. Currently, they employ 17 fellowship-trained, board-certified physicians.
“We are proud to have chosen to partner with Covenant, as they align with our entrepreneurial spirit and vision for creating a true continuum of care for patients,” said James Bachman, CEO of AZCDH. “The support and operational resources that Covenant is going to provide will enable us to dedicate even more time and expertise toward delivering patient care and increasing access to services throughout Arizona.”
As the only Arizona gastroenterology group with an advanced fellowship program, and the first group in the United States to perform outpatient endoscopic ultrasounds in a stand-alone ambulatory surgery center, AZCDH leads the market with its innovative, cost-effective care. The organization is a key gastrointestinal partner for multiple hospitals across the region.
While the partnership strengthens Covenant’s national profile, its affiliation with AZCDH will enable AZCDH to expand its network across the state of Arizona, advance its services and technology and make an even stronger impact on underserved areas where patients need this type of expert care.
About Covenant Surgical Partners
Based in Nashville, Tenn., Covenant Surgical Partners, Inc. is a privately-held physician services company that owns and operates a variety of healthcare facilities including ambulatory surgery centers (“ASCs”), anesthesia companies, anatomic pathology labs and physician practices.
The company was founded in 2008 with the strategic objective to become one of the foremost physician services companies in the U.S. by partnering with leading physicians, particularly in the areas of gastroenterology and ophthalmology.
About Arizona Centers for Digestive Health
Founded in 2017 by former Mayo Clinic physicians, Arizona Centers for Digestive Health is Arizona’s largest provider of end-to-end gastroenterology care. AZCDH provides general and sub-specialty care to over 71,000 patients annually through their 28 providers across 11 practices – spanning from Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Avondale, Gilbert, Mesa, Maricopa and Queen Creek.
Covenant Surgical Partners was advised by Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP. AZCDH was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Will Chuchawat of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLP.
