Covetrus Pharmacy Team Manufactures and Donates Hand Sanitizer for Local Communities Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

Six-Thousand Bottles of Hand Sanitizer Donated to Arizona Organizations
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Covetrus, a global animal-health technology and services company has donated 6,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to help protect Phoenix communities and Arizona medical personnel from coronavirus. The sanitizer was manufactured by employees of the Company’s Phoenix-based pharmacy compounding facility Atlas Pharmaceuticals.
The sanitizer was donated to the Arizona Department of Health Services for distribution to medical personnel throughout the state and to the Phoenix Community ToolBank for distribution to nonprofit organizations and schools. Arizona Together, FEMA, and Valley of the Sun United Way helped coordinate the multiple donations.
“On behalf of the Navajo Elders living in the Black Mesa/Kitsili area, we thank Covetrus for the donations,” said Ray Yazzie, executive director and president of the We Care Shí Cheíí dóó Shi Masani Foundation, a community-based organization that serves Navajo Elders and one recipient of the hand sanitizer. “The hand sanitizer was included in 100 Care packages. Our elders were very grateful and appreciative of the items they received.”
Atlas Pharmaceuticals, a Covetrus company, which compounds pharmaceuticals for both the veterinary and human health sectors, hopes to be able to make more hand sanitizer and is also working to make additional medications to mitigate shortages due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“This global pandemic has moved many of us to take action to protect our communities,” said Georgia Wraight, EVP and president of Covetrus Global Technology Solutions. “We feel fortunate to be able to produce and supply hand sanitizer to Arizona’s healthcare workers and vulnerable communities. We will continue to lend support where and how we can.”
Covetrus employs more than 5,500 people worldwide, including 225 based in the Phoenix area, 31 of which are employed at Atlas Pharmaceuticals, an FDA registered 503B pharmacy compounding facility.
About Covetrus
Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,500 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at http://covetrus.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with then Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
