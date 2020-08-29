COVID-19 brings new business to Tucson discount and resale shops

Business attire is not in demand right now so the shop is looking for casual clothing and draw-string pants, Block said with a laugh.

The U.S. resale market for clothing is expected to go from $7 billion this year to $36 billion by 2024, according to research firm GlobalData.

The economic downtimes have always produced more customers for Buffalo Exchange.

“When we opened up in 1974 it was recession, and we do well when times are hard,” Block said. “When things are good, everybody wants to buy Louis Vuitton.”

DISCOUNT STORES ABOUND

There have been dozens of Dollar General stores opened in the Tucson area over the past couple of years, and several discount and resale shops have reopened.

“Discount retailers … where people can shop without using public transport, a bonus during a pandemic, are booming as more Americans lose their jobs or fear they will do so,” according to business magazine The Economist.

Discount store Big Lots recently opened a new location on North Oracle Road, in the former Toys R Us building across from Tucson Mall.