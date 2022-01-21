COVID relief efforts help keep Tucson bankruptcy filings down in 2021

In Arizona, Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings — mainly used by businesses to protect them from legal action while they work out a plan to repay creditors — fell about 38% last year statewide and more than 40% in Phoenix.

Tucson saw an increase to eight Chapter 11 cases from seven in 2020, after falling from 23 filings in 2019.

Business-related Chapter 11 filings in the Tucson district last year included Crestwood Hospitality LLC, owner of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Tucson Mall, which has filed a reorganization plan and continues to operate the hotel; a skylight installation contractor; and two doctors.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings, under which a debtor’s assets are liquidated to repay creditors, fell nearly 27% statewide, dropping more than 22% in Tucson and about 29% in Phoenix.

Chapter 13 bankruptcy filings, which allow individual debtors to reorganize their debts under a repayment plan, fell 27% statewide and about 22% in the Tucson district.

After peaking in 2010 in the wake of the Great Recession, bankruptcy filings across Arizona fell steadily until 2017, when overall filings rose 4% statewide. Statewide filings rose about 3% in 2018 and 2019 before plunging more than 20% in 2020.

