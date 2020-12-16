Craft Brewers Guild turns to fundraiser after '20 festivals cancelled

The books are available through the guild (chooseazbrews.com) or at participating breweries including Harbottle, Dillinger Brewing and 1912.

Fullmer said the Craft Brewers Guild is giving $5 for every in-person sale to a server at that brewery.

"And if they make tips off the sale of the Recoupon book then they can make even more money," he said.

Fullmer said the guild has sold 1,500 books since rolling out the campaign two weeks ago. The goal is to sell at least 3,000 books by the end of January, when the campaign ends.

“It could be a very meaningful part of our 2021 budget," he said.

The Arizona Craft Brewers Guild represents 110 craft breweries statewide including 20 in Tucson, Fullmer said. The guild advocates for the breweries in the state Legislature and on local levels and makes most of its money through its statewide craft beer festivals, such as the Baja Beer Festival normally held in Tucson in April.

But those festivals are likely on hold until late next year.

"A lot of things have to fall in place. We will probably want to ramp up slowly," Fullmer said.

