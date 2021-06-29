Crossover Energy Partners Teams Up with KKR to Accelerate The Clean Energy Transition

The need for end-to-end energy transition solutions is growing, as evidenced by The New Energy Outlook, BloombergNEF’s annual analysis on the future of the energy economy. According to BNEF’s report, wind and solar are anticipated to account for 56% of global electricity generation by mid-century and, together with batteries, will take 80% of the $15.1 trillion invested in new power capacity over the next 30 years. This growth is fueled by the sharp decline of utility-scale lithium-ion battery costs, which are reported to drop 52% by 2040.