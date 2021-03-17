Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $64.5M Sale of Luxury Multifamily Community in Arizona

Village at Aspen Place was completed in 2015 and features a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. The community features ground floor retail, an attached parking garage and has elevator service to each floor.

Located at 601 East Piccadilly Dr., Village at Aspen Place is conveniently located to nearby shopping, dining and entertainment venues as well as Flagstaff’s historic downtown area and Northern Arizona University.

