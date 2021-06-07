Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $96M Sale of New Multifamily Community in Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #cre --Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has brokered the sale of Broadstone Rio Salado, a 276-unit Class A apartment community located at 2325 E Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, Arizona. The newly developed asset was acquired by an entity formed by Los Angeles-based Decron Properties for $96 million. The seller and original project developer was Phoenix-based Alliance Residential Co., one of the nation’s leading multifamily developers. Alliance Residential’s Joint Venture Equity Partner was Phoenix Capital Holdings.

“The relatively low density of Broadstone Rio Salado combined with the high level of interior finishes and top-of-the-market amenities has created a truly unique asset in a dynamic urban environment,” said Fogler, Executive Managing Director. “Tempe is widely regarded as one of the Phoenix area’s most dynamic submarkets and Broadstone Rio Salado is well positioned to take advantage of its exceptional location at the intersection of the 101 and 202 freeways. It is also proximate to some of the region’s largest employers and near an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment amenities, and Arizona State University within just a few miles.”