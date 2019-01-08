ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only

national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United

States, announced today the acquisition of Cutting Edge Curbing Sand &

Rock, a leading distributor of hardscapes and landscape supplies in

Phoenix, Arizona.

“Cutting Edge is a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our

geographical presence across the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area. We

are committed to delivering the best experience to our customers, and

the combination of Cutting Edge and SiteOne brings us one step closer to

achieving that goal,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne

Landscape Supply.

“Cutting Edge has an outstanding history and talented team that shares

SiteOne’s passion and desire to provide quality products, exceptional

service and superior value to our customers,” said Black. “This marks

our first acquisition in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of

markets in which we provide a full range of landscape supplies and

services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national

wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has

a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential

and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design,

installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other

outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

Contacts

Contacts

Investor Relations:

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

Pascal

Convers, 470-270-7011

Executive Vice President, Strategy,

Development and Investor Relations

investors@siteone.com

or

Media:

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

Greg Kirksey,

470-277-7164

Director, Communications

GKirksey@SiteOne.com

