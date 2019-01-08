ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only
national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United
States, announced today the acquisition of Cutting Edge Curbing Sand &
Rock, a leading distributor of hardscapes and landscape supplies in
Phoenix, Arizona.
“Cutting Edge is a great fit with SiteOne as they expand our
geographical presence across the Greater Phoenix metropolitan area. We
are committed to delivering the best experience to our customers, and
the combination of Cutting Edge and SiteOne brings us one step closer to
achieving that goal,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne
Landscape Supply.
“Cutting Edge has an outstanding history and talented team that shares
SiteOne’s passion and desire to provide quality products, exceptional
service and superior value to our customers,” said Black. “This marks
our first acquisition in 2019 as we continue to expand the number of
markets in which we provide a full range of landscape supplies and
services to our customers.”
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national
wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has
a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential
and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design,
installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other
outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
