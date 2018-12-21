PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The hustle and bustle of the holidays make them an ideal time for
cyber-criminals to attack. Cybersecurity firms deal with increased
threats during this season, and Silent Sector offers tips to protect
your personal data and devices.
Zach Fuller, founding partner of Phoenix-based Silent Sector
Cybersecurity Solutions, says, “We've seen a significant increase in
breaches. Cyber criminals are compromising email accounts through the
major cloud-based services people are used to using, then gaining
administrative privileges to other accounts that the email was used to
set up.”
Fuller reports that cyber-criminals are taking over cryptocurrency
accounts, “changing the login so the owner loses access, then moving the
funds to a different account. Due to the confidential design of
cryptocurrencies, there is no effective recourse for the original
account holder and little chance that they'll ever see their funds
again.”
When criminals get access to emails and cell phone numbers to bypass
two-factor authentication, they can gain administrative access to
company domain names, move them to another registrar, and demand a
ransom. This takes down a company's website—or worse, replaces it with
obscene messages that damage the business’s credibility.
With email accounts, criminals can access the calendar, so they know
when to strike. They’ve been known to hijack cryptocurrency accounts
when you are away from your computer, at the golf course or a holiday
party.
Silent Sector recommends using hard passwords with 12 or more
characters, without common words. While Silent Sector recommends using
two-factor authentication, getting texts to a cell phone is not always
the safest way. Instead, install an authentication app, such as Google
Authenticator. That way, a criminal would need your specific instance of
the app to access your accounts. And, if you work outside the office,
use a reputable VPN (Virtual Private Network) to encrypt your
communications and safeguard your information.
These are simple personal steps, but businesses need to align with
accepted cybersecurity frameworks such as NIST or CIS Controls. A
professional cybersecurity firm will help develop comprehensive security
measures and meet industry requirements. Be proactive and stop attacks
before they happen.
