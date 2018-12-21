PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The hustle and bustle of the holidays make them an ideal time for

cyber-criminals to attack. Cybersecurity firms deal with increased

threats during this season, and Silent Sector offers tips to protect

your personal data and devices.

Zach Fuller, founding partner of Phoenix-based Silent Sector

Cybersecurity Solutions, says, “We've seen a significant increase in

breaches. Cyber criminals are compromising email accounts through the

major cloud-based services people are used to using, then gaining

administrative privileges to other accounts that the email was used to

set up.”

Fuller reports that cyber-criminals are taking over cryptocurrency

accounts, “changing the login so the owner loses access, then moving the

funds to a different account. Due to the confidential design of

cryptocurrencies, there is no effective recourse for the original

account holder and little chance that they'll ever see their funds

again.”

When criminals get access to emails and cell phone numbers to bypass

two-factor authentication, they can gain administrative access to

company domain names, move them to another registrar, and demand a

ransom. This takes down a company's website—or worse, replaces it with

obscene messages that damage the business’s credibility.

With email accounts, criminals can access the calendar, so they know

when to strike. They’ve been known to hijack cryptocurrency accounts

when you are away from your computer, at the golf course or a holiday

party.

Silent Sector recommends using hard passwords with 12 or more

characters, without common words. While Silent Sector recommends using

two-factor authentication, getting texts to a cell phone is not always

the safest way. Instead, install an authentication app, such as Google

Authenticator. That way, a criminal would need your specific instance of

the app to access your accounts. And, if you work outside the office,

use a reputable VPN (Virtual Private Network) to encrypt your

communications and safeguard your information.

These are simple personal steps, but businesses need to align with

accepted cybersecurity frameworks such as NIST or CIS Controls. A

professional cybersecurity firm will help develop comprehensive security

measures and meet industry requirements. Be proactive and stop attacks

before they happen.

