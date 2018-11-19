Presentations Include Focus on Addressing Industry Trends for IoT and
Automotive
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: CY) today announced that its
executives will discuss Cypress’ business and strategic outlook at the
following upcoming investor events:
President and Chief Executive Officer Hassane El-Khoury and Executive
Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent will present at the
Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom
Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 27 at 3:30 p.m. Mountain
Standard Time.
El-Khoury and Trent will present at the Barclays Capital Global
Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco,
California on December 6 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Both company presentations will be webcast live and available on-demand
for two weeks following each event through Cypress’ website at www.cypress.com/investors.
About Cypress
Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s
most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer
electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs,
wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable,
high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products
and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing
customers with the best support and development resources on the planet
enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in
record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.
