Presentations Include Focus on Addressing Industry Trends for IoT and

Automotive

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: CY) today announced that its

executives will discuss Cypress’ business and strategic outlook at the

following upcoming investor events:



  • President and Chief Executive Officer Hassane El-Khoury and Executive
    Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Thad Trent will present at the
    Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom
    Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 27 at 3:30 p.m. Mountain
    Standard Time.


  • El-Khoury and Trent will present at the Barclays Capital Global
    Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco,
    California on December 6 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Both company presentations will be webcast live and available on-demand

for two weeks following each event through Cypress’ website at www.cypress.com/investors.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s

most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer

electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, analog ICs,

wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable,

high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products

and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing

customers with the best support and development resources on the planet

enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in

record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks of Cypress

Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.

Contacts

Samer Bahou

Cypress PR

(408) 232-4552

samer.bahou@cypress.com

