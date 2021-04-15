D.A. Davidson Serves as Financial Advisor to Peninsula Capital Partners and Truesdell Corporation in Sale of Truesdell to Strength Capital Partners

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #infrastructure -- D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that it has served as financial advisor to Peninsula Capital Partners and the Truesdell Corporation in the sale of Truesdell to Strength Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Truesdell is a leading concrete infrastructure maintenance and repair services firm, providing bridge repair, concrete surface treatment, and other concrete infrastructure repair and preservation services. With a national presence and a nearly five-decade history of efficient, technical, and high quality project execution, Truesdell enjoys a strong reputation as a leader within its market. Truesdell’s new partner, Strength Capital, is a private investment company based in Birmingham, Mich., focused on investing in U.S.-based businesses specializing in manufacturing, distribution, and infrastructure and industrial services. The seller, Peninsula Capital Partners, is an investment company providing subordinated debt and minority or control equity capital for middle market companies.